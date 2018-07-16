Broker joins Corvallis office
Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers recently welcomed Dawna Hansen, a broker and realtor, to its Corvallis office.
Hansen is a graduate of Oregon State and the University of Oregon. She is a longtime mid-Willamette Valley resident. She can be reached at 541-760-2665.
Oral health chief earns NAACP award
Earlean Wilson Huey, oral health program coordinator at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, recently was honored as the recipient of the 2017 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Joan D. Collison Distinguished Service Award.
Wilson Huey accepted the award at the NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet on Nov. 3 in Lebanon. She was selected by the NAACP Corvallis/Albany chapter’s executive committee for her service in the Benton and Linn county communities to support children, youth and families of all races and ethnicities. She has been an advocate for local community members and college students who need support with housing, food, clothing, employment, education and health care, particularly oral health care.
In her position at Samaritan, Wilson Huey is the oral health program coordinator of the Healthy Smiles for All program, which aims to improve the oral health of uninsured, underinsured and low-income adults in east Linn and Lincoln counties through adult vouchers for emergency dental care, dental vans and co-location of dental services in local medical clinics.
RE/MAX brokers receive awards
Several brokers with RE/MAX Integrity have earned a variety of sales production awards.
These awards are based on commissions earned for 2017.
Kevin Simrin, owner of RE/MAX Integrity, received the “Brokerage of the Year” award for the Pacific Northwest region in 2017.
Only 16 percent of active RE/MAX brokers receive the Executive Club Award. The 2017 recipients are Kristin Pohlschneider and Bill Raschko. Only 20 percent of active RE/MAX brokers receive the 100 Percent Club Award. The 2017 recipients are Moriah Avery-Rodriguez, Douglas Burton, Doug Hall, Rayne Legras, Aimee Simms, Heidi Swirbul, Juan Vasquez, Joe Vincent and Nancy Wines.
Fewer than seven percent of active RE/MAX brokers receive the Platinum Club Award. The 2017 recipients are Michael Kosmicki, Dave Pautsch and Katy Rosecrans. The 100 Percent Club Team Award recipient for 2017 is Delene Myers. The Platinum Club Team Award recipient for 2017 is Melinda Abresch. The Chairman’s Club Team Award recipient for 2017 is Pat Pendley.
RE/MAX Integrity is the leading RE/MAX franchise in the Pacific Northwest.
Clinic receives marketing awards
The Corvallis Clinic received a 2018 Gold Aster Award for its sleep medicine folder and a Bronze Award for its obstetrics and gynecology “Baby Bundle” packet.
The clinic shares the Gold Award with Funk/Levis & Associates of Eugene. Gold Awards recognize entries with scores of 95 to 99 percent, placing them among the top five percent in the nation. The Gold Award was won in the Pocket Folder category and the Bronze Award in the Patient Education–Single category.
The Aster Awards program, hosted by Marketing Healthcare Today Magazine and Creative Images Inc., recognizes health care marketing professionals across the nation. The 2018 Aster Awards received thousands of entries, which were reviewed by a panel of industry experts and scored on criteria including creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality and overall appeal.
Awards were issued for entries that received top marks from judges placing them in the top 16 percent of the nation for advertising excellence.
Participants’ entries competed against similar-sized organizations in their specific groups and categories.
IHN-CCO awarded $12.5M for measures
InterCommunity Health Network Coordinated Care Organization, which serves Oregon Medicaid recipients in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties, was awarded $12,428,525 by the Oregon Health Authority for meeting benchmark or improvement targets for quality measures.
IHN-CCO also received $144,858 for meeting all additional quality challenge measures for 2017.
This is the fifth year Oregon has paid CCOs for better care rather than just the volume of services delivered. To fund the quality pool, OHA held back 4.25 percent of each CCO’s payments for 2017. CCOs earn 100 percent of their quality pool when they meet the benchmark or improvement target on 12 of 16 measures and have at least 60 percent of their members enrolled in a patient-centered primary care home.
Kelley Kaiser, chief executive officer of IHN-CCO, noted that the sustained quality improvement efforts were key to the organization’s meeting the three quality challenge measures for 2017: developmental screenings in the first 36 months of life, effective contraceptive use among adult women and depression screening and follow-up.
