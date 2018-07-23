Hospital expands private rooms
The south wing of the third floor of Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, which previously housed the Samaritan Sleep Center, has been converted to single-patient rooms.
This renovation comes after the move of the Sleep Center to North Albany last September. The private rooms serve oncology patients who previously had semiprivate rooms on the second floor. The move will allow for more private room conversions on other floors of the hospital, improving the patient experience and patient satisfaction with care at the hospital.
Hospital single-patient room conversions are part of an ongoing series of moves and renovations on the campus. Samaritan Infectious Disease and Samaritan Obstetrics & Gynecology–Corvallis recently opened its newly renovated clinics in the Corvallis Medical Center building near the hospital.
Broker joins real estate agency
Malinda Choitz recently joined Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers’ Corvallis office as a broker.
Choitz is a graduate in forest science and has lived in the Corvallis community for 21 years. She can be reached at 541-740-6056.
Engineering professors win science awards
Two professors in the Oregon State University College of Engineering have received the Faculty Early Career Development, or CAREER, award from the National Science Foundation.
Lizhong Chen and Fuxin Li earned the award for research and educational outreach that holds promise for making fundamental improvements to deep learning.
Chen, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, is designing a transformational approach to parallel processing that is essential for many multicore computing applications, including data centers and small, wearable devices. He designed and has applied for a patent on a routerless network-on-chip that is smaller, uses less power and has higher performance than traditional NOCs.
Li, assistant professor of computer science, is developing algorithms to simplify the tasks of deep learning. A current approach called convolutional networks requires hundreds of templates, transformations of a single image, to train the network. Li’s approach seeks to streamline this process by automatically transforming the images.
Li’s award is for $513,726, and Chen’s is for $450,000.
League announces board members
The Assistance League of Corvallis recently announced its incoming board for the 2018-19 year.
Board members are Carol Kamke, president; Carol Reeves, president-elect; Marianne McNair, treasurer; Doreene Carpenter, recording secretary; Karen Anderson, administration; Tessa Hansen, finance; Sherry Hazleton and Colleen Elliott, membership; Corey Arentz, philanthropic programs; Anita Cook, resource development; Nancy Ulman, new member adviser; Gene Newburgh, strategic planning; and Barbara Edwards, parliamentarian.
Assistance League volunteers work to transform the lives of children and adults through community programs including Operation School Bell, SAT Review, Dental Education, Hug-A-Bear, Read Every Day and Hygiene Help. Information: www.alcorvallis.org.
Corvallis officers graduate from academy
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has announced the graduation of its 379th Basic Police Class.
The Basic Police Class is 16 weeks long and includes dozens of training areas, such as survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem-solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition and others.
Graduating members of BP379 include Police Officer Vincent Gutierrez-Soto and Police Officer Matthew Tholen, both of the Corvallis Police Department.
The class graduated July 13 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
