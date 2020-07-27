Business in Brief (July 27)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARDV unveils new logo, services

The Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence has introduced a new logo while adding some new services for its Linn County and Benton County clients.

The new logo is the first change in the group's symbol since 2002.

Along with revamping their logo, CARDV is moving forward with expanding its services and community outreach despite the COVID-19 pandemic. These include:

• Expanding its confidential online chat line hours where survivors can instant message with a CARDV advocate. The lines are now open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Converting the group's annual fundraising run/walk to a virtual format.

• Continuing to provide support through their 24-hour crisis and support line; in courthouses, hospitals, and other spaces when able; and through relocation, shelter, and other assistance to survivors in need of safe housing.