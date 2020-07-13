Business in Brief (July 13)

Dispatchers graduate from training
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training recently announced the graduation of its 118th Basic Telecommunications Class on July 3 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Dispatchers Jessica Lindley and Randee Randall of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office were among the graduates.
Foundation elects board members
The Corvallis Clinic Foundation elected board members at its recent annual meeting.
New board members include Jason Henson, Charmin Sagert and Severn Williams. Members renewing their three-year terms are Linda Carroll, Edward Junkins and Steve Sullivan.
Officers for 2020-21 are Michael Gray, president; Janel Lawrence, vice president; Susan Poole, secretary; and Elizabeth Bell, treasurer.
Continuing service on the board are James Kaech, Robert Poole, Anthony Thompson and Cara Wheeler. Serving as ex officio member is Edward Kelly.
The Corvallis Clinic Foundation is a nonprofit public charity dedicated to providing resources in the mid-Willamette Valley and the Central Coast of Oregon for health education, preventive care and the delivery of health care to at-risk populations.
Samaritan OB/GYN earns national honors
Samaritan Obstetrics & Gynecology – Corvallis has been recognized by the American College of Nurse-Midwives for high success rates in 2019 for vaginal birth after cesarean section.
The clinic was just one of three nationwide with more than 500 births a year receiving a Best Practice award for a high VBAC success rate. This honor follows a 2018 Best Practice award recognizing a low C-section rate of 11% for first-time mothers with one baby in a head-down position (referred to as nulliparousterm singletonvertex).
Alsea farm receives mini-grant
Food Animal Concerns Trust, a national nonprofit organization that promotes safe and humane production of meat, milk and eggs, recently awarded an emergency mini-grant to Leaping Lamb Farm in Alsea.
Leaping Lamb Farm is owned by Scottie and Greg Jones, who used the grant to purchase a new chest freezer to store its chicken and lamb meat. With the additional freezer space, the grant has allowed the farm to expand its pastured-chicken operation.
Earlier this spring, as farmers’ markets and businesses began to shutter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FACT launched an emergency mini-grant program to help independent livestock and poultry producers respond to the challenges they faced as a result of the crisis.
Mid-Valley Media
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.