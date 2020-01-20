Business in Brief (Jan. 20)

Albany store makes top five
North Albany IGA, 621 NW Hickory St., was recently honored as one of IGA’s top five retailers in the country.
IGA has 1,100 stores nationwide.
HospitalityVision receives trademark
HospitalityVision recently received the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office official trademark for EZ Chat.
EZ Chat allows hotel guests to communicate with the front desk any time of day or night by using their mobile devices. EZ Chat is registered as downloadable mobile software that allows guests to chat instantly with front desk staff members to request personal care items, blankets, later checkout times, and advice on where to dine or shop.
HospitalityVision recently received the trademarks for Sweet Talk, which allows guests to order and have desserts delivered to their rooms, and BnB ToGo, a mobile app for bed and breakfasts.
EZ Chat is available on several HospitalityVision mobile apps, including Concierge ToGo. HospitalityVision was founded by Corvallis resident Marti Staprans Barlow to replace the hotel print guest services directory with a digital television and mobile alternative. HospitalityVision is available in 11 Corvallis hotels and in 40-plus states nationwide. Further information is available at hospitalityvision.net.
Hospice hires case manager
Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care has announced that Tracy Calhoun has joined the staff as an RN case manager.
Calhoun has been a hospice nurse for 26 years, working in Washington, California and Oregon. Most recently, she worked in the hospice house of Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany.
Calhoun is probably best known for her therapy dogs, who bring joy and warmth to terminally ill patients. Her therapy golden retriever JJ worked for six years alongside Calhoun full time at the hospice house until JJ’s death two years ago. JJ’s Legacy Facebook page has more than 110,000 followers, and Calhoun uses the page to give updates on JJ’s successors who will soon provide comfort to Lumina patients.
In her new role, Calhoun will serve as primary nurse and case manager for assigned patients. She will maintain regular communication with her patients’ primary physicians and will collaborate with the entire team to provide compassionate, patient-centered care.
Further information is available at 541-757-9616 or www.luminahospice.org.
