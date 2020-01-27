Business in Brief (Jan. 27)

Participants will have the option of purchasing a three-workshop pass for $99 or a one-workshop ticket for $45. CNS is able to offer these defrayed rates thanks to funders such as the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation.

CNS attended an awards ceremony held Jan. 14 in Canyonville to receive the grant. CCUIF awarded a total of $474,650 to 70 charities in Southwestern Oregon during this funding cycle.

The Center for Nonprofit Stewardship is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that educates and empowers nonprofit boards, staff and volunteers in financial, administrative and organizational stewardship.

Clinic opens Lebanon location

The Corvallis Clinic opened its newest QuickCare location at 2080 S. Santiam Highway in Lebanon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 24.

The new clinic will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. QuickCare services will include treatment of minor illnesses, injuries, vaccines, preventive care and sports physicals. Immunizations and laboratory tests such as those for strep, glucose levels and urinalysis will also be provided. The QuickCare clinic offers same-day and next-day appointments.

The Corvallis Clinic has been delivering medical care for more than 73 years. Physician-owned and physician-led, the clinic is a large multi-specialty medical group providing comprehensive adult and pediatric care at 11 different locations in the central Willamette Valley.

Mid-Valley Media

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0