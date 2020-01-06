Business in Brief (Jan. 6)

Club announces board members
The Zonta Club of Corvallis has announced its board of directors for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Officers are Leigh Griffith, president; Andrea Shonnard, vice president; Letitia Wilson, second vice president; Cathy Meyers, treasurer; and Joan Reukauf, immediate past president.
Other directors and their committees include Erin Duncan, advocacy; Ginny Lucker, attendance and fellowship; Becca Freeby, communications; Mary Bentley, community grants; Gail Anderson, membership; Rebecca Yu and Pete Bober, programs; Carol Trueba and Rebecca Camden, scholarships; and Michelle Mahane, service.
The Zonta Club of Corvallis was chartered in 1940, and is a member of Zonta International, a global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.
To learn more, email zontacorvallis@gmail.com or visit www.zontacorvallis.org.
Broker joins real estate office
RE/MAX Integrity recently announced that licensed Broker Jessie Tennant has joined the firm’s Albany office at 2910 Santiam Highway SE.
Tennant has lived in the Willamette Valley for more than 35 years, and now calls the Lebanon/Albany area home. She owns and managers both commercial and residential rental properties, and previously ran a deli/bottle shop and a wholesale food distribution center.
Tennant can be reached at 541-232-0499 or JessieTennant@remax.net.
