Business in Brief (Jan. 4)

Board member receives award

Jim Merryman of Linn-Benton Community College was honored Nov. 6 during the Howard Cherry Awards Ceremony at the Oregon Community College Association’s Annual Conference, which was held virtually.

Merryman received a Dedicated Service Awards for his eight years as an LBCC Board of Directors member. The award honors community college board members who have given at least eight years of service.

Corvallis company launches virus-killing wand

Element Grow of Corvallis recently announced the launch of the Katana UVC Light Wand, a battery-powered LED UVC light that kills 99.99% of viruses and other contaminants within seconds of exposure.

The Katana can be used for hospitals, biomedical, food processing, indoor agriculture and more. The durable, waterproof design allows for complete submersion in disinfectant solutions for efficient and complete sanitization of the entire unit.

The 265 nm UVC spectrum provides optimum disinfection power and faster rate of disinfection in a durable package 47% lighter than other industrial handheld units. It is mercury-free, better at accessing hard-to-reach places, and waterproof, allowing it to be safely used in a wide range of environments.