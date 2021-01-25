Business in Brief (Jan. 25)

Each branch will offer members a complete suite of financial services, including membership enrollment, consumer and commercial lending, mortgages, financial planning, ATMs and notarization.

Hospital adds surgical robot

Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis has brought online a da Vinci Xi, the newest generation of surgical robot.

“We are the first in Oregon to have an Xi with the E-100 generator, which allows advanced instrumentation,” said Donald Yarbrough, MD, bariatric surgeon with Samaritan Weight Management Institute. “The Xi will allow our surgeons to perform the most advanced procedures with more efficiency and safety.”

Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center put its first robot into service in 2010. Today, robots are used for bariatric, hernia and colorectal surgeries, as well as urologic and gynecologic procedures.

“Patients experience less pain with robotic procedures, because it’s less invasive,” said Jason Sloan Jr., da Vinci representative. “There’s less impact on the tissue. Patients also spend less time under anesthetic.”

Proposals sought for USDA grants