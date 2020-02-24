Business in Brief (Feb. 24)

Medical group welcomes chief operating officer

Brad Wakefield has joined Samaritan Medical Group.

As chief operating officer, he will help lead the work of 486 Samaritan clinicians at more than 90 clinics and hospital departments as they strive to deliver quality health care to patients of Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties. He will start in early March.

Wakefield comes to Samaritan most recently from PeaceHealth Medical Group in Eugene, where he was vice president of operations and helped improve patient satisfaction and health care quality scores. Prior to that, he was chief executive officer of The Corvallis Clinic, and brings in-depth knowledge of health care in the area.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota and a bachelor’s degree in business from Brigham Young University. He is a fellow of the American College of Medical Practice Executives and is trained in Lean principles.

LBCC staff member receives award

Lena Spencer, administrative secretary in Linn-Benton Community College’s Information Services division, received the Laserfiche “Higher Education Influencer of the Year” award.