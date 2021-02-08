Business in Brief (Feb. 8)

Humane society names executive director
Heartland Humane Society Board President Susan Wechsler recently announced that Chuck Tourtillott has been named executive director of the society in Corvallis.
Tourtillott most recently led the Mendocino Coast Humane Society in Fort Bragg, California, for five years, and was also executive director of the Humane Society of Southwest Washington. He has 16 years of experience as executive director of humane society operations in California, Washington and Montana.
Tourtillott’s education includes undergraduate and graduate degrees in zoological sciences from the University of Northern Colorado. He also studied computer systems at the University of Denver.
Tourtillott is responsible for overall management of Heartland Humane Society, including administrative, financial, managerial, development and supervisory activities. He also oversees the Heartland Thrift Shop. Shop proceeds fund 25 to 30% of Heartland’s $900,000 annual budget, and is staffed by a paid manager and volunteers in donation processing, customer service, marketing and merchandising.
Postal store under new ownership
Texas-based Postal Connections, a provider of retail packaging, shipping, mail receiving and eBay customer-sales support in Albany, is now under new ownership.
Postal Connections/iSOLD It in Albany recently its ownership transition to local entrepreneur Pete Pierce. Since 1996, Pete has owned and operated the Postal Connections in Bend.
Postal Connections/iSOLD It offers retail shipping, packaging and printing, as well as notary services and passport photos. In addition, the store offers eBay sales assistance service to turn unwanted items into cash. The eBay sales assistance service provides free item evaluation and online listing with no payment down until an item sells.
Doctor joins podiatry team
Brett Waverly recently joined the podiatry team at The Corvallis Clinic and is accepting new patients.
Waverly is a fellowship-trained podiatrist providing comprehensive foot and ankle care, with a background in nonsurgical and surgical treatment. A native of Beaverton, Waverly is a believer in educating patients on their condition and giving them the information they need to make informed decisions about their care. Patients describe him as kind, attentive and professional. He enjoys treating all podiatric conditions, from ingrown nails, warts, and sports injuries to complex foot and ankle pathology.
Waverly earned a Bachelor of Science degree from California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks. He then completed residency training at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, a Level I trauma center and a teaching affiliate of the University of Minnesota. There he focused on lower-extremity trauma, foot and ankle reconstruction, and various elective procedures in arthritis, arthroscopy, bunions, flatfoot deformity and hammertoes. Waverly also served was chief resident in his final year of residency training.
Monroe winery wins award for Pinot
Results of the Wine Press Northwest Platinum Award competition were recently announced.
This event is by invitation only; wineries are invited to enter any of their wines that have won a gold medal at another competition in the past 12 months. The event is targeted mainly to Washington and Oregon.
Bluebird Hill Cellars in Monroe was invited to submit six different wines that qualified, four Pinots and two white wines. Bluebird’s 2017 Willamette Valley Reserve Pinot Noir was judged to be the highest-scoring Pinot Noir in the contest. For this, the wine was awarded a Double Platinum medal. Forty Pinots received medals at this show, from wineries all around the Pacific Northwest.
Local officers graduate from police class
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training recently announce the graduation of its 402nd Basic Police Class.
Local graduating members are Police Officer Joshua Barnes of the Lebanon Police Department and Deputy Sheriff Jacob Jungwirth of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Class members graduated during a private ceremony on Jan. 7 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
The class is 16 weeks long and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition and other subjects.
Samaritan welcomes pulmonologist
James Barlow recently joined Samaritan Health Services.
Barlow is a pulmonologist at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. He also see patients with respiratory conditions at Samaritan Medical Group Pulmonology — Corvallis.
Barlow earned a bachelor’s degree at Xavier University and a medical degree at University of Kentucky College of Medicine. He completed residency training at Virginia Mason Medical Center and a fellowship at Oregon Health & Science University.
Being a doctor allows him to practice science and to help people improve their lives. He enjoys getting to know his respiratory patients, establishing relationships over months and years. With critical care, he finds fulfillment in working with families.
After completing a fellowship in Portland, Barlow chose to stay in Oregon and join Samaritan, where he can work with medical students and resident physicians.
