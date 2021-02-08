Business in Brief (Feb. 8)

Postal Connections/iSOLD It in Albany recently its ownership transition to local entrepreneur Pete Pierce. Since 1996, Pete has owned and operated the Postal Connections in Bend.

Postal Connections/iSOLD It offers retail shipping, packaging and printing, as well as notary services and passport photos. In addition, the store offers eBay sales assistance service to turn unwanted items into cash. The eBay sales assistance service provides free item evaluation and online listing with no payment down until an item sells.

Doctor joins podiatry team

Brett Waverly recently joined the podiatry team at The Corvallis Clinic and is accepting new patients.

Waverly is a fellowship-trained podiatrist providing comprehensive foot and ankle care, with a background in nonsurgical and surgical treatment. A native of Beaverton, Waverly is a believer in educating patients on their condition and giving them the information they need to make informed decisions about their care. Patients describe him as kind, attentive and professional. He enjoys treating all podiatric conditions, from ingrown nails, warts, and sports injuries to complex foot and ankle pathology.