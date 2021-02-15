Business in Brief (Feb. 15)

Local bankers receive awards
The Oregon Bankers Association announced the recipients of the Frank E. Brawner Advocacy Award and the OBA Presidential Award during its annual meeting held Dec. 8.
The Frank E. Brawner Advocacy Award was presented to Joan Reukauf, president and CEO of Willamette Community Bank in Albany. The award is named after the late Frank Brawner, CEO of OBA for 24 years beginning in 1974.
Reukauf has served on the OBA Board of Directors since 2018 and was recently elected secretary-treasurer. She chairs the OBA Board’s Advocacy Committee and is an active participant in OBA’s Government Relations Committee.
The OBA Presidential Award was presented to Kate Salyers, executive vice president and chief credit officer of Citizens Bank in Corvallis, who chairs OBA’s Lending Committee.
The OBA Presidential Award is given annually to one of OBA’s peer group chairs for outstanding leadership and commitment.
Salyers also serves on the board of OBA’s sister organization, the Community Banks of Oregon.
Samaritan Medical Group Pulmonology welcomes physician
James Knight recently joined Samaritan Health Services.
Knight is a pulmonologist at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. He also sees patients with respiratory conditions at Samaritan Medical Group Pulmonology — Corvallis.
He earned a bachelor’s degree at University of Louisiana, Monroe and a medical degree at Saba University School of Medicine. He completed residency training at University of Louisville School of Medicine and a fellowship at University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.
Knight specializes in bronchoscopy, endobronchial ultrasound bronchoscopy, pulmonary function testing interpretation and methacholine challenge testing interpretation. His approach to patient care is focused and detailed.
He chose Samaritan because he was looking to relocate to the Pacific Northwest.
Knight is accepting new patients and can be reached by calling 541-768-1261.
Clinic hires human resources director
Julie Maynard recently joined The Corvallis Clinic as the new director of human resources.
Maynard brings years of HR experience to the clinic. She holds a Master of Arts degree in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University and is certified in human resources. She believes that human capital is an organization’s most powerful asset.
Radio stations hire media consultant
Charlie Eads, president and owner of the Eads Broadcasting stations KGAL and KSHO, recently announced the addition of James F. Wright as media consultant/advertising sales for the radio stations.
Most recently employed as media specialist for Entek International, Wright has had a long and varied career in media development and production for Entek and as a freelance producer. Marketing has been of particular interest, and his expertise in analyzing market trends and converting findings into marketing strategies and advertising content have been in demand.
He is known in the area as an instrumental and vocal performer. Wright has several CDs and online performances to his credit and has been a frequent performer in public venues. He was recently the president of the Rotary Club of Lebanon. He lives in Lebanon with his family, and can be reached at 541-926-8683 or james@kgal.com.
OSU professor joins board
Germinator Mobile Sanitizing and Disinfecting, a leader in the sanitizing and disinfecting industry, recently announced the addition of Jay Noller to its Scientific Advisory Board, effective Jan. 1.
Noller provided 21 years of leadership at Oregon State University. As a member of the Germinator Scientific Advisory Board, his contributions include assisting with the design and execution of proposed studies to explore the remediation of surface and food acquisition of COVID-19 through grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other entities.
Noller is a professor emeritus at OSU, following 20 years as a full-time professor. He was also the head of the Crop and Soil Science Department from 2014 to 2019, following a six-year position as an associate head of the department from 2008 to 2014. He is currently director and lead researcher of OSU’s Global Hemp Innovation Center, the largest U.S.-based hemp research center.
Home Life hires executive director
Home Life Inc. recently announced that Nathan “Nate” Mart is its new executive director.
An experienced executive leader, Mart most recently served as director of behavioral health for Shangri-La Human Services in Eugene, a position he held for nearly two years. Prior, he served as director of behavioral services for Eugene Mission, and director of outpatient services and residential/outpatient counselor at Serenity Lane. He also volunteers at local Eugene/Springfield highs schools discussing topics such as understanding family systems, battling stigma, self-care, and setting healthy boundaries.
A certified alcohol and drug counselor, Mart earned a Master of Business Administration from Northwest Christian University, and an undergraduate degree in human and social services from Linfield College.
Mart and his wife have two young children and are planning to move to Corvallis from Eugene.
Home Life is a nonprofit organization that assists people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in enjoying active, productive and empowered lives. Home Life is at 2068 NW Fillmore Ave. Information: homelifeinc.org.
— Mid-Valley Media
— Mid-Valley Media