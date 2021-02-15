Business in Brief (Feb. 15)

Most recently employed as media specialist for Entek International, Wright has had a long and varied career in media development and production for Entek and as a freelance producer. Marketing has been of particular interest, and his expertise in analyzing market trends and converting findings into marketing strategies and advertising content have been in demand.

He is known in the area as an instrumental and vocal performer. Wright has several CDs and online performances to his credit and has been a frequent performer in public venues. He was recently the president of the Rotary Club of Lebanon. He lives in Lebanon with his family, and can be reached at 541-926-8683 or james@kgal.com.

OSU professor joins board

Germinator Mobile Sanitizing and Disinfecting, a leader in the sanitizing and disinfecting industry, recently announced the addition of Jay Noller to its Scientific Advisory Board, effective Jan. 1.

Noller provided 21 years of leadership at Oregon State University. As a member of the Germinator Scientific Advisory Board, his contributions include assisting with the design and execution of proposed studies to explore the remediation of surface and food acquisition of COVID-19 through grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other entities.