Business in Brief (Feb. 1)

Clinic introduces collaborative care

Board-certified consulting psychiatrist Caroline Fisher recently joined the pediatric team with a new collaborative care model at The Corvallis Clinic.

Fisher has 20 years of clinical experience and 13 years of progressive leadership experience overseeing and building psychiatric delivery systems. She brings a collaboration-based psychiatric service model that is patient-driven and centered on the clinic.

Collaborative care is an evidence-based way to deliver treatment for mental illness, different from what most people are familiar with. In this model, patients make treatment decisions with their primary care providers, but get expert treatment oversight by a psychiatrist. That means patients are treated faster, not having to wait for a referral to a community psychiatrist.

Each patient is also followed by a psychiatric assistant, so families have someone to check in with, and patients who are not improving don’t fall through the cracks. That’s why treatment outcomes are frequently better than care as it is normally delivered. With the consultative approach, Fisher may recommend therapy, online programs, literature and medications to primary care providers.

