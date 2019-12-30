Business in Brief (Dec. 30)

The award was presented during the Oregon Farm Bureau Convention at Salishan Resort in Gleneden Beach.

The OFB Top Hand Award recognizes a Farm Bureau member who has contributed an extraordinary amount of time, energy and leadership in the furtherance of the bureau’s goals during the previous membership year. Names of the candidates for this award are submitted by their County Farm Bureaus to the OFB Membership & Recognition Committee for consideration.

Boshart Davis’ background in the transportation industry gave her leverage to work with her colleagues on a diesel bill that protects farm and ranch families and small businesses. She also worked across the aisle to negotiate pregnancy protection legislation that considers the needs of small businesses, seasonal employers and employees.

Hospice announces new clinical manager

Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care in Corvallis has announced the promotion of Stacy Cole to the clinical manager position.