Business in Brief (Dec. 16)

Audiologist presents research at conference

In November, Ron Leavitt, audiologist, and Carol Flexer, both of Corvallis Hearing Center, presented their research findings at the International Conference of the American Speech Language and Hearing Association in Orlando, Florida.

The topic of their findings is the objective and subjective variables of patients at the center who have scored like normally hearing people on a very difficult speech in noise test while wearing their hearing aids. The research is based on earlier observations showing brain function is preserved in patients who score normally while wearing their hearing aids on this same speech in noise test.

Unfortunately, this earlier research showed that people with untreated hearing loss showed alterations in brain function that may help explain the strong relationship between hearing loss and dementia.

Real estate group acquires location

Steve Redman and Hong Wolfe, co-owners of Windermere Willamette Valley and Windermere Central Oregon, have announced the acquisition of Windermere West Coast Properties in Newport.