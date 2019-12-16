Business in Brief (Dec. 16)

Audiologist presents research at conference
In November, Ron Leavitt, audiologist, and Carol Flexer, both of Corvallis Hearing Center, presented their research findings at the International Conference of the American Speech Language and Hearing Association in Orlando, Florida.
The topic of their findings is the objective and subjective variables of patients at the center who have scored like normally hearing people on a very difficult speech in noise test while wearing their hearing aids. The research is based on earlier observations showing brain function is preserved in patients who score normally while wearing their hearing aids on this same speech in noise test.
Unfortunately, this earlier research showed that people with untreated hearing loss showed alterations in brain function that may help explain the strong relationship between hearing loss and dementia.
Real estate group acquires location
Steve Redman and Hong Wolfe, co-owners of Windermere Willamette Valley and Windermere Central Oregon, have announced the acquisition of Windermere West Coast Properties in Newport.
The Redman & Wolfe real estate group of companies has 125 brokers in eight offices, located in Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon, Newport, Bend, Madras, Redmond and Sunriver.
Broadband provider names new manager
Pioneer Connect, a broadband provider based in Philomath, has named James Rennard its new general manager.
Rennard will succeed Michael Whalen, who will retire at the end of the year after managing the cooperative’s finances for 23 years and serving as general manager for the past five years.
Rennard has a 30-year history in the rural telecom industry. After training as a certified public accountant and working for a private accounting firm, Rennard worked as vice president of finance and regulatory affairs for Canby Telcom (now DirectLink) in Canby, and then for GVNW Consulting, which provides operations and regulatory consulting to the telecom industry. He also has worked for two nonprofit agencies in Oregon.
Rennard will start his position at Pioneer Connect on Jan. 4.
