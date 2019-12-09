Business in Brief (Dec. 9)

Fire protection district receives grant

The Jefferson Rural Fire Protection District is one of more than 30 fire departments awarded a Georgia‐Pacific Bucket Brigade grant this year.

The department will receive $2,500 to help fund equipment needs, specifically firefighting helmets.

The Bucket Brigade program awarded more than $190,000 in grants to departments this year for equipment critical to firefighters’ safety. Since the program began in 2006, Georgia‐Pacific has donated more than $2.75 million in funds and educational materials to hundreds of fire departments that serve the company’s facility communities across the country.

Assistant Fire Chief Scott Shepherd said the grant will go toward replacement of aging firefighting helmets.

Grants are based on department needs and are funded by the Georgia‐Pacific Foundation and local Georgia‐Pacific facilities. Funds typically are used to purchase new protective clothing and replace items such as damaged safety gear and aging equipment.

Georgia‐Pacific gives grant applicants memberships to the National Volunteer Fire Council, which provides access to tools, resources, programs and advocacy for first responders.