Credit union elects new board
Benton County Schools Credit Union, the oldest local financial institution in Corvallis, held its 66th annual meeting June 22 at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
Elections were held to fill the open positions on the credit union’s Board of Directors, Supervisory Committee and Credit Committee.
The following volunteers will serve the credit union for 2019-20:
• Board of Directors: chair, Harold Brauner; vice chair, Margi Dusek; second vice chair, Kevin DeCoster; secretary, Dorothy Gallagher; treasurer, Joe R. Tofte.
• Supervisory Committee: chair, Leeanne Trivett; members, Karen Selander, Vickie Taylor, Michael Krasilovsky, David Low.
• Credit Committee: chair, Randy Trivett; members, Christina Gerding, Peter Scott, Sandra Bell, Robert Finneran.
Officer completes leadership program
Twenty public safety leaders from Oregon completed the International Public Safety Leadership and Ethics Institute program on June 27 at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training in Salem.
Graduates include Michael Hinckley, of the Corvallis Police Department.
The program consists of four modules designed to lead the student on a learning journey about exercising leadership. Through a variety of learning methodologies, the leadership development course covers written case studies, video case analysis and interactive learning processes. Each module is more than 40 hours of facilitated learning and eight hours of practicum. The class met two days every other week over the last four months.
Club announces board members
Assistance League of Corvallis recently announced its board for the 2019-20 year.
The board includes president, Carol Reeves; president-elect, Kris Owen; treasurer, Marianne McNair; assistant treasurers, Monica Macpherson and Deb Ball; recording secretary, Candy Pierson-Charlton; administration, Karen Anderson; finance, Robin Kassman; marketing and communications, Marianne Clausing-Lee; membership, Sherry Hazleton and Barbara Edwards; philanthropic programs, Ruth Bowlby; resource development, Anita Cook; new member adviser, Becki Goslow; strategic planning, Gene Newburgh; and parliamentarian, Carol Kamke.
Assistance League volunteers work to transform the lives of children and adults through community programs. This year the group will celebrate 50 years of community service. Information: www.assistanceleague.org/corvallis.
Doctor joins Corvallis Clinic
Robin McKelvey will begin to see patients at The Corvallis Clinic’s Internal Medicine Department in mid-August.
McKelvey comes to the clinic from Healing Wings Clinic in Fort Worth, Texas, where she was medical director and an HIV primary care specialist from 2010 to this year, and an HIV primary care specialist from 2008 to 2010. She also was internal medicine hospitalist at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth in 2007 and 2008.
Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, McKelvey completed one year of an infectious disease fellowship at the University of New Mexico, in Albuquerque, in 2007. She completed an internal medicine residency at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center in Albuquerque in 2006, and earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, in 2003.
She also received a Bachelor of Science degree in biologic sciences from Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio, in 1997.
Appointments are available at 541-757-3757.
Blodgett man joins cattle association
Benjamin Gary of Blodgett is a new junior member of the American Angus Association, said Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
Junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.