Journal recognizes Philomath graduate
Ben Mahon was honored June 21 by the Portland Business Journal as one of the Forty Under 40 outstanding business professionals in the region.
Mahon, a member of the Philomath High School Class of 2000 and a graduate of Linfield College, was selected out of 400 nominees as one of the region's most influential professionals, game-changers, move-makers and forces of the future. He is a senior investment officer for the Oregon State Treasury.
City of Albany wins management honor
The International City/County Management Association recently announced that Albany has been recognized for its data-driven management and reporting efforts with a Certificate of Excellence in Performance Management.
Certificates are awarded at three levels: Achievement, Distinction and the highest level of recognition, Excellence. Albany is among 27 jurisdictions receiving the Certificate of Excellence, one of 63 recognized overall, and the only Oregon city to earn recognition. This is the 11th year Albany’s performance management efforts have been recognized by the association
Jorge Salinas, Albany deputy city manager and chief information officer, oversees performance management efforts for the city of Albany.
Excellence certificate recipients collect and verify data to ensure reliability; train staff in performance measurement; report data to the public through budgets, newsletters and information provided to elected officials; provide comparative and benchmarking information to the public; use performance data in strategic planning and operational decision-making; and share knowledge with other local governments.
The association will recognize recipients at its 105th Annual Conference in Nashville/Davidson County, Tennessee, Oct. 20-23.
Credit union earns statewide honor
Central Willamette Credit Union has been recognized as one of Forbes Magazine’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2019.
According to Forbes, there are 5,000 credit unions with 117 million members nationwide. In Oregon, five credit unions made the list, with Central Willamette ranking No. 2.
Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to survey 25,000 members and customers across the country on their current or former banking relationships. Credit unions were rated in areas of trustworthiness, digital services, financial advice, branch services and overall recommendations and satisfaction.
Central Willamette has three branches in Albany, with additional locations in Salem, Lebanon and Corvallis. The credit union offers all the same products and services as a bank, including solutions for real estate, business and wealth management. Accounts are open to anyone who lives or works in Linn, Benton, Marion or Polk counties. Further information is available at 541-928-4536 or centralwcu.org.
Office manager wins Coldwell Banker honor
Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC recently announced that Holly Campbell, office manager of Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers in Corvallis, was named to the Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30.
This list encompasses the top young real estate professionals among the 92,000 independent real estate professionals affiliated with approximately 3,100 offices in 44 countries and territories. This group of real estate professionals honors the heritage of founders Colbert Coldwell and Arthur Banker, who started their company at 24 and 28 years old, respectively.
Campbell, 28, was honored for her achievements in philanthropy and community service. She has been affiliated with Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers since 2007.
The Coldwell Banker organization will honor Campbell at the Generation Blue Experience in fall 2020 in New York City.
Provider joins physical therapy department
Tyler Odens is the newest provider to join The Corvallis Clinic Physical Therapy Department.
He provides treatments for restoring function and mobility in pediatric, adolescent, adult and geriatric patients.
Odens had been an inpatient physical therapist at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center, in Eugene, from 2017 until he arrived at the clinic. A licensed physical therapist, Odens earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy from Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, in Provo, Utah, in 2016, and a Bachelor of Science in exercise science, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 2013.
Odens enjoys being able to discern a breakthrough in what ails a person, even if the patient cannot. His approach to care centers on seeing the patient as a whole person.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 541-754-1265.