Samaritan recognized as finalist for prize
Samaritan Health Services recently was recognized as a finalist for the Foster G. McGaw Prize for Excellence in Community Service.
As a national finalist, Samaritan will receive $10,000 to be used in support of its community health initiatives.
The Foster G. McGaw Prize is sponsored by the Baxter International Foundation, the American Hospital Association and its nonprofit affiliate Health Research & Educational Trust. First awarded in 1986, the annual prize recognizes the initiatives that hospitals and health systems take to improve the health and well-being of their communities.
Samaritan coordinates with local nonprofit agencies, schools, local governments and the faith community to develop the local needs assessments that identify their community’s most recent health and social needs.
Real estate agency announces foundation
RE/MAX Integrity Albany recently announced the creation of the Integrity Foundation, a nonprofit agency created to support local charitable organizations with funding from per-transaction pledges made by Albany RE/MAX Integrity owners Kevin and Wendy Simrin.
The funds will be allocated at the discretion of the Albany Integrity Foundation Committee. Donations from the foundation may be large or small and either a one-time or an ongoing commitment. Donations are based on what the office committee feels will help the community and highlight RE/MAX Integrity’s culture of community support.
Representatives of charitable organizations that have a specific need are invited to stop by the Albany office and pick up a “Request for Charitable Contribution” form. All requests are reviewed and considered.
Pediatrician to join The Corvallis Clinic
Galena Kolchugina is the newest pediatrician to join The Corvallis Clinic.
Kolchugina will begin seeing patients in late August. To schedule an appointment, call 541-754-1278.
Kolchugina, who is originally from Corvallis, comes to the clinic from Health Point Medical Clinic in Des Moines, Washington, where she had practiced since 2015. She is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.
She completed her residency at Harbor University of California, Los Angeles, Medical Center, Department of Pediatrics, in Torrance in 2015. She earned a doctor of medicine degree from Oregon Health & Science University in Portland in 2012.
She also earned a master’s degree in public policy from UCLA, Los Angeles, in 2007 and a bachelor of science degree in symbolic systems — human-computer interaction from Stanford University in California in 2002.
Linn County officers graduate from class
Several Linn County officers recently graduated from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training’s 380th Basic Police Class.
The ceremony took place Aug. 10 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Graduating members included Police Officer Jacob Baxter of the Albany Police Department, Deputy Sheriff Garrett Burner of the Linn County Sheriff's Office, Police Officer Jeffery Carden of APD, Police Officer Peter Teague of APD and Deputy Sheriff Jacob Woods of LCSO.
The class is 16 weeks long and includes dozens of training areas such as survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition and more.
Music organization hires new director
Mid-Valley Prelude Sinfonia recently hired Kim Collar as its new executive director.
Collar has been an instructor and orchestra conductor for the organization since 2009, and brings customer service, information resources and quality systems experience. Sustained growth of MVPS programs has driven the need for a transition from volunteer administration to a professional director.
MVPS, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency founded in 2007, provides violin, viola, cello and bass instruction to students in the Albany public schools, starting in third grade. In addition to elementary and middle school strings classes, MVPS offers two youth string orchestras: Junior Orchestra for progressing players and Chamber Orchestra for advanced players. MVPS promotes performance as part of music education, and ensembles regularly play at events in the greater Albany area.
Collar can be reached at 541-730-3017 or kimberly.collar@albanystrings.org.