Samaritan Health Services recently announced that it has earned the 2018 Military Friendly Employer designation by Victory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs, STEM JobsSM and Military Spouse.
First published in 2003, Military Friendly Employers is a resource for veterans. Each year, the list of Military Friendly Employers is provided to service members and their families, helping them discover the best post-military career opportunities available.
More than 200 companies were evaluated for the 2018 Military Friendly Employer designation, using public data sources and survey responses. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of its ability to meet thresholds for applicants, new hire retention, employee turnover, promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.
Larisa Hickey recently joined Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers at its Albany office as a broker, Realtor.
Hickey has a background in chemical engineering and public management, and all her professional experience has involved teamwork and customer service. She can be reached at 503-858-7080.
RE/MAX Integrity recently announced that Jay Gray, licensed broker, has joined the firm’s Albany office at 2910 Santiam Highway SE.
Gray joins RE/MAX Integrity as an experienced Buyer Broker on the Abresch Team. He is a native to the Albany and Corvallis areas, giving him knowledge of the local real estate market. With past experience in sales, retail and restaurant management, and business ownership, Gray knows the value of customer service.
Gray can be reached at 541-979-4911 or jaygray@remax.net.
Selmet Inc., a manufacturer of titanium castings and machined parts serving the aerospace and defense industries, recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the company to Consolidated Precision Products, a portfolio company of Warburg Pincus LLC.
CPP manufactures engineered components and sub-assemblies primarily for the commercial aerospace and defense markets.
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018, at which time Blue Point Capital Partners will exit its investment in Selmet that it made in 2011.
Selmet, founded in 1983, operates a state-of-the-art investment casting foundry in Albany, and is a partner to its blue-chip customer base. Selmet possesses unique capabilities to process titanium and features a product offering that includes engine, airframe and other aircraft and military components. As one of the primary titanium casting suppliers in the United States, Selmet is a direct beneficiary of an industrywide shift toward weight reduction and fuel efficiency trends in aircraft.
Love In the Name of Christ (Love INC) of Benton County will transition to a new executive director, Tyan Hayes, who will begin her new role on Sept. 1.
Hayes is being promoted to the position following her work as the organization’s development manager since January 2017.
She will assume the director position from Corrie Latimer, executive director for the past five years, who will step down on Sept. 1 to focus time on her growing family.
Hayes’ recent work includes the launch of the Corvallis Every Child Initiative in connection with Benton County Department of Human Services. Her Love INC knowledge and relationships are supplemented by 12 years’ prior experience as executive director of Koniag Education Foundation, based in Anchorage, Alaska.
Love INC of Benton County, established by local pastors in January 2001, assists churches, volunteers and community organizations in aiding individuals who lack resources and need practical support. Further information is available at www.yourloveinc.org.
