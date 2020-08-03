Business in Brief (Aug. 3)

Before joining Kernutt Stokes in 2010, Powell worked in sales for several businesses. He holds memberships in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Oregon Society of Certified Public Accountants, where he is vice chair of the Forests Products Project Committee.

Kernutt Stokes is a full-service accounting and business consulting firm established in 1945 with offices in Corvallis, Eugene, Bend and Lake Oswego. The firm has 12 partners, 68 CPAs and 93 total employees, specializing in privately-held and family-owned companies in construction, health care, manufacturing, transportation and professional services. In addition to accounting services, the firm provides technology consulting, 401(k) plan administration, business valuation, retirement planning and business consulting.

Therapist joins clinic

Diane Habel recently joined the Specialty Behavioral Health Department at The Corvallis Clinic.

She is trained in and uses dialectic behavioral therapy and other evidence-based therapies for issues such as anxiety, depression and borderline personality disorder. She works with patients age 15 or over.

The Corvallis Clinic is an independent, physician-led medical group, a comprehensive multi-specialty organization, serving Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties. It offers more than 100 board-certified physicians and advanced clinical professionals in 27 specialties at 11 area locations. As the fourth-largest area employer, the clinic has more than 600 employees.

Mid-Valley Media

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0