Business in Brief (April 5)

Clinic welcomes physical therapy provider

Robert Csintalan has joined The Corvallis Clinic.

Csintalan has begun his practice with The Corvallis Clinic at Walnut Boulevard and is accepting new patients.

Csintalan brings with him years of physical therapy experience from various parts of the globe. Graduating with a Bachelor of Applied Science in physiotherapy from the University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia, in 1987, he went on to become a Doctor of Physical Therapy when he graduated from Des Moines University, Des Moines, Iowa, in 2006.

Most of Csintalan’s work in the field has been in outpatient clinics and acute care orthopedics, and he also has a background in manual therapy. His years in acute care allowed him to work closely with orthopedic surgeons and better understand intervention requirements where patients are at their most dependent.

Behind his practice as a physical therapist, Csintalan deeply believes in partnering with his patients to provide them with the best care. He believes building trust with his patients should be the foundation of this partnership, and knows that trust requires confidence in his knowledge base and skill set.

Wealth advisor earns recognition