Business in Brief (April 5)

Clinic welcomes physical therapy provider
Robert Csintalan has joined The Corvallis Clinic.
Csintalan has begun his practice with The Corvallis Clinic at Walnut Boulevard and is accepting new patients.
Csintalan brings with him years of physical therapy experience from various parts of the globe. Graduating with a Bachelor of Applied Science in physiotherapy from the University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia, in 1987, he went on to become a Doctor of Physical Therapy when he graduated from Des Moines University, Des Moines, Iowa, in 2006.
Most of Csintalan’s work in the field has been in outpatient clinics and acute care orthopedics, and he also has a background in manual therapy. His years in acute care allowed him to work closely with orthopedic surgeons and better understand intervention requirements where patients are at their most dependent.
Behind his practice as a physical therapist, Csintalan deeply believes in partnering with his patients to provide them with the best care. He believes building trust with his patients should be the foundation of this partnership, and knows that trust requires confidence in his knowledge base and skill set.
Wealth advisor earns recognition
Sten Carlson, a private wealth advisor for PacWest Wealth Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, in Albany, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program.
To earn this achievement, Carlson established himself as one of the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction.
Carlson has 28 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
As a private wealth advisory practice, Carlson and his team at PacWest Wealth Partners provide financial advice anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations which is delivered in one-on-one relationships with their clients. Further information is available from Finn Carlson at 541-757-3000, or at the Ameriprise office at 507 Washington Ave. SW, Suite B.
Surgeon retires after career with Samaritan
After more than 30 years with Samaritan Health Services, Mary Harada is retiring from her surgical practice.
As a survivor of breast cancer herself, she dedicated her career primarily to the treatment of breast cancer.
Harada studied medicine at Temple University Medical School and completed her residency at Episcopal Hospital. Joining doctors Phil Gerstner and Fred Brossart directly after residency, Samaritan Albany General Hospital became Harada’s home for the next three decades where she used many new techniques as technology evolved.
In 1990, Harada brought the first laparoscopic techniques to SAGH, including laparoscopic cholecystectomy and hernia repair. A few years later, she brought video-assisted thoracic surgery to Albany. Most recently, she introduced seed localization, designed to mark the site of a cancer spot and help with its removal in surgery.