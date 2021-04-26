Business in Brief (April 26)

Ameriprise employee earns award
Eric Erwin, a Private Wealth Advisor for Ameriprise Financial in Corvallis and Lincoln City, has earned the 2020 Ameriprise Client Experience Award.
This award was given to Erwin because of his ability to deliver personalized, goal-based advice. Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5.0 and maintained stellar business results. The award represents a group of Ameriprise advisors recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients. Fewer than 15% percent of Ameriprise practices have earned this honor.
As a Private Wealth Advisor, Erwin provides financial advice anchored in an understanding of client needs and expectations, delivered in one-on-one relationships with his clients. Further information is available from the Corvallis office at 541-753-7554.
Local officers graduate from police class
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has announced the graduation of its 406th Basic Police Class.
The class will graduate during a private ceremony on Thursday at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Graduating members of BP 406 include Police Officer Scott Fromherz of the Corvallis Police Department and Police Officer Lucas Koester of the Albany Police Department.
The Basic Police Class is 16 weeks long and includes dozens of training areas, including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition and other subjects.
Samaritan welcomes psychiatrist
Jaimie Yung has joined Samaritan Mental Health — Corvallis.
Yung earned a bachelor’s degree at University of California, Berkeley, and a medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine. She completed residency training at Harvard South Shore.
Yung became a psychiatrist because she wants to help patients focus on wellness and live a values-based life.
She was excited to move to Corvallis to be closer to family. She said she chose Samaritan for the opportunity to practice psychiatry in a dynamic setting.
She is accepting new patients and can be reached at 541-768-5235.
— Mid-Valley Media
