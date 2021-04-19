Business in Brief (April 19)

CMO to join clinic
David Anthony “Tony” Blair will join The Corvallis Clinic as chief medical officer on April 26.
As CMO, Blair will oversee clinical operations, and serve as a liaison between administration, medical staff, employees and other health care leaders. In addition, he will maintain a part-time, internal medicine practice.
Blair is board certified in internal medicine. He is a certified physician executive, a senior fellow in hospital medicine and a fellow of the American College of Physicians. Blair completed an Executive Master of Healthcare Administration this year. He most recently worked as medical director of the Salem Health Medical Group Adult Hospitalist Program. He previously practiced in Minnesota, South Dakota and New Mexico.
Hotel gets remodel, new name
The former University Inn in downtown Corvallis is now known as the Hotel Corvallis.
Todd and Eunice Kim have owned the hotel for several years, and also bought the US Market next door, now known as the Stock Market. The Kims also own Best Western Corvallis.
The Hotel Corvallis has been remodeled and fitted with retro appliances, bunkbeds and desks, including old elementary school desks. The furniture is made of natural wood and hand selected. Some rooms have a corkboard made of corks from local wineries.
YMCA appoints board members
The Mid-Willamette Family YMCA in Albany has announced the appointment of several new board members.
Christopher Beechwood is vice president of finance at Rivermark Community Credit Union. Glenn Edwards owns the Farmers Insurance Agency in North Albany and iCover Oregon Health Insurance Agency. Mike Sykes is a local business owner who learned his trade from his father but expanded his knowledge of electronics by serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Kerry Johnson is a founding director of Willamette Community Bank. At the YMCA, she will work on an all-inclusive playground project to help provide for the special needs community. Patti Daskalos received a doctorate degree in education last year. Her research dissertation focused on the foundational characteristics of leadership. Jennifer Taylor-Winney is an associate professor of exercise science at Western Oregon University.
Cardwell Hill wins award
Cardwell Hill Cellars of Philomath has been named Winery of the Year 2021 by the Wine Press Northwest.
This publication covers the wine industry in the Pacific Northwest, including Oregon, Washington, Idaho and British Columbia, Canada. Three Cardwell Hill Pinot Noir wines captured platinum medals in recent competitions.
The winery and vineyard are family-owned and -operated. Dan Chapel and his wife Nancy purchased their property at 24241 Cardwell Hill Drive in 2000 and have since added 50,000 plants to the existing vineyard. They produce pinot noir, chardonnay, pinot gris and rose from pinot noir. The vineyards are certified sustainable by both LIVE and Salmon Safe.
The tasting room is open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.
Internist joins medical clinics
Erik Rueckert has joined Samaritan Medical Clinics — North Albany. Rueckert provides primary care to adult patients.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from University of Utah and a medical degree from College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest in Lebanon. He completed residency training at Wake Forest University.
A love for health sciences, an interest in public health and a desire to care for an underserved population are the reasons he became a physician.
Rueckert uses a collaborative approach to patient care and focuses on preventive medicine.
When he was a medical student, Rueckert was mentored by Samaritan Health Services physicians, which influenced his decision to return. He was also impressed with the care that his family has received as patients at Samaritan hospitals.