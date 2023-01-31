 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big River Breads in Corvallis closes

  • Cody Mann

A busted water main flooded part of Southwest Fourth Street between Washington and Adams avenues.

The last vestige of a Corvallis culinary staple is gone after Big River Breads apparently abruptly closed.

Heirs to Portland-area grocery chain New Seasons Market founder Chuck Eggert owned the wholesale bakery after its sale by longtime owners Brant and Carol Pollard in 2021.

Photos at the building from Monday, Jan. 23 showed materials from the bakery in a dumpster, seemingly thrown out over the weekend.

“We sold it to them and haven’t talked to them since,” Brant Pollard said by phone Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Commenters on Facebook and Reddit questioned the fate of the company’s sourdough starter. Some wondered whether the enzymatic dough dated to the bakery’s origins in the early 2000s.

The Pollards ran Big River Restaurant for more than 20 years, an eatery credited with anchoring revitalization efforts in downtown Corvallis and ushering in the city’s farm-to-table food scene.

Big River Breads operated in a kitchen at the back of the restaurant. The bakery incorporated in 2004 and supplied bread to Eugene-based grocer Market of Choice and Pastini restaurants.

The restaurant closed in February 2020 after the Pollards sold to Mazama Brewing Craft Beer & Kitchen for an undisclosed sum. Mazama’s Corvallis gastropub ultimately didn't survive the pandemic.

Mazama Brewing Co.

Mazama Brewing Co. on Jackson Street in downtown Corvallis. 

Brant Pollard said he retained the bakery and ran it remotely. The Pollards sold the following year, Brant said, after a listing through a broker caught the attention of the Eggert brothers, Charlie and Chris.

The businesses were hard to manage after the Pollards moved to Las Vegas.

“We were moving out of town,” he said, explaining the sale.

Charlie and Chris Eggert are listed as owners at French Prairie Bread LLC, founded in 2019 and the parent organization for Big River Breads, according to state records.

“I’m frustrated,” Chris Eggert said, reached by phone Tuesday.

He declined to answer multiple questions about the closure. Eggert only said he’d have to consult with the other owner before commenting.

“I have to talk to my brother about it,” he said.

An email and voicemail left for Charlie Eggert seeking comment were not returned before deadline.

French Prairie Bread does business out of Cascade Baking Co., a bakery the company bought in 2019 in Salem. 

That bakery had operated under the same name for more than 19 years. Cascade Baking apparently had no storefront by late 2022 and a call to the business was directed to a full voicemail inbox. Google indicates it's now closed.

French Prairie Bakery also appears as an owner at Big River’s address in Benton County tax records.

The Eggerts’ father, Chuck, co-founded Portland-based New Seasons Market, providing 89% of the business’ startup capital in 1999 with venture partner Stan Amy. He also founded Tualatin-based Pacific Natural Foods in the 1980s.

Dairy farms owned by Chuck Eggert and managed in part by his son Charlie racked up $35,000 in fines including the state’s then-largest manure-related penalty under a livestock hygiene program, $20,000.

Charlie Eggert told The Oregonian in 2010 he had no experience in the business.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers agri-business, Benton County, environment and city of Lebanon for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or tweet @OregonAlex.

Reporter

Alex Powers (he/him) reports agri-business, Benton County, environment and city of Lebanon for Mid-Valley Media. He studied sociology at University of Oregon where he earned a master’s degree in journalism. Alex probably is outdoors when he’s not behind a camera or notepad.

