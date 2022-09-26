Beauty world and the beast: A former OSU linebacker's unexpected job

For years, Joel Skotte’s existence centered around football, leading the defense as middle linebacker and crushing the ball-carrier.

Now, the 28-year-old makes his living making people pretty at Milan Esthetics, a downtown Corvallis beauty business he runs with his wife, Caprice Skotte.

A career-ending neck injury his sophomore season at Oregon State University forced Skotte to reinvent himself.

“It was really hard because football was my whole life. It was all I thought about. It was all I talked about. I had to go back to the basics of what I gravitated toward,” Skotte said. “I kind of had to do a lot of soul-searching.”

In the process, he realized he was neglecting many other aspects of his life, and he switched from a hyper-masculine field to something decidedly different and more creative.

A football focus

After starring at Mountain View High School in Bend, Skotte’s college football career started with a bang in 2012. As a true freshman, he made the first tackle of the season for the Beavers in a 10-7 upset against No. 13 Wisconsin.

He ended up competing in the Alamo Bowl and Hawaii Bowl for Oregon State.

Playing for the Beavers became bittersweet, though, and before his injury, Skotte experienced a crisis regarding the sport.

“I started to actually not enjoy the game as much. I was struggling and I had a coach (on then-head coach Mike Riley's staff) who wasn’t easy to play for,” he said. He considered transferring.

During his sophomore year, Skotte played hurt the entire season, grinding away, not realizing that was literally happening in his neck. He had two ruptured discs.

By the spring, when he had problems doing simple physical movements, such as getting into his father’s car, he knew he needed help.

The solution — surgery and no more football — was crushing.

“Luckily, I was into my studies. I liked school,” Skotte said.

Career changes

OSU kept Skotte on scholarship despite his medical retirement, and he received a degree in animal science, then a master’s in agriculture. That education seemed like a natural fit, since he grew up in Central Oregon riding horses.

While in college, he was a cowboy, pushing steer at OSU’s Soap Creek beef ranch near Lewisburg. After receiving his graduate degree, he worked one real job in agriculture, taking and testing hay samples. But the ag industry wasn’t for him.

And so he tried out various occupations, becoming a cook and server and learning to love the culinary world. He switched to helping people by earning his paramedic license, volunteering for the Corvallis and Philomath fire departments and working for a private ambulance company.

He enjoyed helping people, but the long shifts were tough.

At the same time, he was becoming more interested in his wife’s company, Milan Esthetics.

The beauty biz

Through mutual friends, Skotte met his wife Caprice Skotte at college after his playing days were over.

Though she studied exercise and sports science at OSU, in 2014, the Eugene native started her beauty business in a room on Monroe Avenue, across the street from campus.

Events gradually snowballed, and in 2019, Caprice Skotte was looking to expand Milan Esthetics while simultaneously expecting the couple's first child.

Joel Skotte joining the business would mean a boost for its workforce during the expansion and make child care easier and more flexible, but those advantages weren’t why he became a beautician.

Caprice Skotte had tried to get him to become an esthetician a few years prior. “He thought it would be, ‘No way,’” Caprice Skotte recalled.

But one day, he did a lash lift. The work was enjoyable, and he was a natural. He found his path.

“I was excited to do something creative. It just happened there was a fantastic opportunity to do this with my wife,” Skotte said.

He enrolled in cosmetology school at Fagan’s Beauty College in Corvallis, but after he graduated, things didn’t go as planned.

Milan Esthetics opened its new location in February 2020, offering skin care, waxing, lash, brow, teeth whitening services and more. Almost immediately, the business was forced to shut down for months because of Oregon’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Now things are back up and running full-steam ahead, and the move to downtown has been a success, Skotte said. Daughter Jordan Skotte, 2, is a fixture at the business, and the couple has a second child, a boy, due Oct. 26.

Buried personality traits

Caprice Skotte, 29, acknowledged her husband is a bit of a unicorn in his new career. “There are very few male estheticians,” she said. “People who book sometimes expect something completely different.”

Unlike football, Joel Skotte no longer feels he has to prove himself, that his job is on the line every practice and game.

He still embraces challenges and strives to get better, but there’s little pressure. “It seems like it comes more natural,” Skotte said.

Skotte still looks like the stereotypical alpha male — he exercises regularly to protect his neck — and he certainly played that part on the gridiron.

But he doesn’t pay attention to football at all anymore. He always liked playing sports but finds watching them boring.

Looking back, his current job shouldn’t necessarily be a shock, either. As a child, he was interested in clothes, music and art, but the creative aspect of his personality wasn’t nurtured.

Those traits were always a part of his identity, mixed in with that athleticism and toughness, but they took a back seat to sports.

“It feels like I can finally be myself here,” Skotte said. “I’ve kind of given myself permission to not be all masculine, and it feels really good. I can talk about beauty and brows and skin care. It’s fun.”

Milan Esthetics, 320 SW Second St. in Corvallis, is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 541-207-3709 or go to https://www.milanesthetics.co/.