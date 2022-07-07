Bargain hunters: Crazy Daze now under waze in downtown Albany

On a sunny and warm Thursday afternoon, downtown Albany comes alive with activity. Conversation, music and enticing scents float through the air as visitors weave in and out of merchants’ stalls in the great outdoors.

This lively atmosphere signifies the welcome return of Albany’s oldest annual event: Crazy Daze, and it's a scene that will repeat through Sunday.

Sponsored by the Albany Downtown Association, the event originated in 1898 under the name “Bargain Days.” After WWII, it was retitled Crazy Daze, and the name has persevered for decades. Every year at the beginning of June, merchants will reduce the prices of apparel, home and lifestyle items for four days.

“There are different takes on what makes it crazy and fun,” Lise Grato, executive director for the Albany Downtown Association, said. “Currently, there are around 20 merchants participating. There are canopies and sale tables in the streets. It’s busy out there.”

Lux + Lu Boutique, one of the vendors for Crazy Daze, has participated in the event for two years. The women’s clothing store opened mid-pandemic, in June of 2020. Employee Amy Ireland said the business’ involvement was inspired by its downtown Corvallis location joining with other businesses there to host their own version of Crazy Daze.

“It was really a matter of making a phone call and committing ourselves,” Ireland said.

While some downtown businesses like Lux + Lu are only a few years old, others are local pillars, fortified through family bonds. Emma Downtown, a women’s home and lifestyle boutique located on First Avenue, was established by Peggy Udolf and her daughter Mandy Beauchamp in 2000.

“It’s nice to find things I’d normally purchase but at a cheaper price,” shopper Emily Howry said. She and her friend Julie Lorain have frequented the sale for seven years.

Grato said she expects Crazy Daze will occur indefinitely in the future, upholding its widely-loved tradition of providing good deals to the people of Albany.

“It has been around for 124 years, and I hope it continues for many years to come,” she said.

Crazy Daze will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, July 10 in downtown Albany. Entrance is free to the public.