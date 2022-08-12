 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Albany's Little Wuesten Café to close

  • Updated
Little Wuesten Cafe, a popular bakery in downtown Albany, is set to close its doors permanently at the end of August. 

 David Patton, Democrat-Herald

Little Wuesten Café, the popular German bakery at the foot of the Ellsworth Street bridge in Albany, will close its doors at the end of August.

“It’s been just a series of bad-luck events,” said Elizabeth Bobe, who owns the café with her husband, Gerd. “It was equipment failures. Our oven went down. We got a new one, but it took 2 1/2 weeks to get it installed. That killed us; you can’t be a bakery without an oven."

Little Wuesten, a perennial favorite at the Saturday farmers market in downtown, opened in 2017. Earlier this year, the Bodes expanded to offer dinner service

"We were happy we survived COVID, but one thing led to another," Bobe said.

Given the series of unfortunate events, the couple had a "heart-to-heart." Their conclusion? "We’re tired. We’ve been open almost six years, and it’s time to move on," Bobe said. "We just want to spend some time with our daughter; she’s graduating next year. So we’re just kinda movin’ on to other ventures.”

Bode expressed gratitude to the Albany Downtown Association. “The ADA is wonderful,” she said. “They support you.”

The restaurant plans to offer food at two more events: the Movies at Monteith screening on Friday, Aug. 12, and an event on Aug. 19 at Gallery Calapooia, where Little Wuesten will do the catering.

“And then we’ll shut our doors on Aug. 30,” Bobe said.     

