Oregon fined the operators of an Albany gas station $412 for missing a deadline to report how much fuel the business pumped in 2021.

Borde LLC violated the terms of an air pollution permit when the company didn't turn in an annual report by Feb. 15, 2022, for a Chevron station it operates under an assumed business name.

Oregon tracks monthly gasoline throughput and maintenance in the annual report, equating a gas station's usage to estimated air pollution, according to a civil penalty order issued Feb. 23, 2023, by the state Department of Environmental Quality.

Operators of the station near the intersection of southeast Main Street and Pacific Boulevard submitted the report a little less than a month later, March 9.

Oregon DEQ issued a nearly identical civil order on the same day for the same $412 penalty to a fuel station operator in Hermiston. That business submitted its 2021 report May 26, 2022, after the Feb. 15 deadline.