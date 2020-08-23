Albany Chamber of Commerce honors residents, businesses

“Rick always said, ‘Life is one big network,’” she said. “And, in his life and career, he proved that to be true.”

Student of the Year — Austin Bradford

Bradford is a 2020 graduate of Santiam Christian High School and has begun attending George Fox University to study history and theology. During his time in school, he said, he “kind of did everything.”

According to the Chamber, Bradford was nominated by his school for his “drive, high character, work ethic, and winning personality.” Among other accolades, he was an Albany Chamber Youth Leader, had a 3.66 GPA, is now a first-generation college student and was a student intern at the Weatherford Thompson law firm in 2019. After accepting his award, he gave thanks to Christ for allowing everyone to be healthy enough to have the event.

Anna Rogers of West Albany High School and Christopher Vega-Deleon of South Albany High School were also nominated for this award.

Small Business of the Year — Dahled Up Construction