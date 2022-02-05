Albany-based ranch retailer gets new owner

Local entrepreneur and philanthropist Buzz Wheeler is handing the reins of Coastal Farm & Ranch to a Southern California-based investment firm.

Under Wheeler's ownership, the store chain has grown from three locations in Albany, Woodburn and Eugene to 20 across Oregon and Washington. Coastal employs some 1,100 people and sells everything from chicken feed to cowboy boots with the motto: "Just What the Country Needs."

Ownership of Coastal Farm & Ranch now falls to Nolan Capital, the retailer announced in December. Wheeler will sit on the board and retain a minority stake in the company, Coastal announced.

"Building Coastal Farm & Ranch into the company it is today has been one of the greatest accomplishments of my life, and I am proud of our support for Northwest communities," Buzz Wheeler said in a news release. "We are transitioning Coastal from one West Coast family to another, and I am confident that the business is set up for continued success."

For decades, Wheeler has been one of the Willamette Valley's most visible philanthropists since he moved to Oregon in 1990 after taking the helm of Coastal from the Orscheln Company. The University of Northern Colorado graduate is a familiar face at charity drives where he's handed out Carhartt stockings and pretzels.

Wheeler and his wife, Sheila, support a number of charities, including the SafeHaven Humane Society and the Mid-Willamette YMCA. In 2014, he received the Albany Chamber of Commerce's Distinguished Citizen award.

Wheeler also sat on Albany's Public Safety Committee and helped fund the city's police and fire stations.

He was among the original trio of entrepreneurs, BWG Partners, which planned to redevelop downtown Albany's vacant Wells Fargo building. The project has since stalled in light of rising costs.

Del Mar Ventures CEO Larry Hayward, an investor in Coastal Farm & Ranch, will join the board as a non-executive chair, Coastal announced.

Coastal CEO Lori McKinnon will also remain at the helm since boarding the company in 1995.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

