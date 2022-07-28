A bittersweet ending: Corvallis hobby store to close after 50-year run

Graduating in 1972 from Oregon State University with a degree in sociology, Jim DeBoer did not anticipate working as a hobbyist but a childhood love for radio control model airplanes changed his life's trajectory.

That same year he graduated, DeBoer learned an old friend, Jim Trump, was opening a hobby store on Van Buren Avenue. DeBoer opted to work at Trump’s Hobbies — a job that would endure for a half-century.

Now, the store, since relocated to the Timberhill Shopping Center, will be closing its doors soon for the final time.

“Jim Trump is 78, and I’m 72, so first and foremost we need to retire,” DeBoer said. “And secondly, it’s no longer a viable business. Hobby shops have been closing all over the United States for years.”

DeBoer acknowledged that the rise of the digital era has dealt a heavy blow to the hobby industry. Due to the convenience of ordering online, he has seen a dramatic drop in customers over the past few years.

While some hobby shops have set up online shops, selling exclusively planes or cars, Trump’s Hobbies has struggled to adjust.

“The millennial’s hobbies are electronics. They’re not building model airplanes and car kits, not nearly as much as they used to,” he said.

Dave Patana, president of the Benton County Radio Control Club who has been helping out at the store as a "volunteer," has been a customer since 1972. He was 12 years old when he bought his first model car from DeBoer. He marks the heydays from the '80s into the early 2000s, but now, there's not enough demand to sustain both merchandise and expenses.

“There’s a point where you’re just not bringing in enough money to continue running a store,” Patana said. “It’s just a part of business: You need to have the right stuff to be turning over, and you need to have the right inventory for it.”

So many hobby stores around Oregon have closed in the past 20 years that “it’s just ridiculous,” Patana said.

“Now that Jim (Trump) is 78, you have to adapt with the times, and even that doesn’t guarantee you anything,” he said. “You have to pretty much have a lot of money behind it. You can’t be paying interest on that for a long period of time— things turn over.”

Trump said he has never once taken a salary in his 50 years of running the shop. Choosing to work seven days a week, along with building planes and models from scratch, is a testament to the care he has devoted to his business for decades.

“I don’t even know when he last missed a day of work here,” Patana said. “I think he takes Christmas Day off, and that was about the only day he ever took off.”

Today, while many shelves in Trump’s Hobbies stand empty, others still feature a bounty of products waiting to be bought. Model airplanes hang from the ceiling, with planes, trains, cars and boats spilling over on the walls. Stacks of puzzles occupy a nearby bookcase. Assorted toy parts and paint cans accumulate in the aisles.

“It’s been a full-blown hobby store for a lot of years,” Patana said. “A lot of people would come in from another state, and they would say, ‘This is the nicest shop we’ve ever seen.’ Everybody that’s been coming in here is sad to see it go.”

The store is set to close permanently around Aug. 14.

“Right now, we’re just trying to make sure we’re covering all of the overhead and getting rid of the inventory as best we can,” Patana said. “We want to make sure all of our bills are paid off. Everything’s been selling, and we’ve been way above what we had been bringing in daily.”

Currently, Trump’s Hobbies is offering all merchandise at 15% off. The shop is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays. It is located at 2401 NW Kings Blvd.