Lebanon veterans' home led by ex-Beavers RB

At some point, Damien Haskins had to stop running.

The 28-year-old former Oregon State University running back said it was around the time a medical retirement ended his sports career that his studies began to pay off.

Haskins took the helm of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon on Oct. 1. He said he knew he wanted to work in skilled nursing after following his mom around at work when he was a young child.

“Sometimes, the answer is staring you right in the face,” Haskins said in an interview Friday, Nov. 25.

The reputation of Mike Riley, OSU’s all-time winningest coach, brought Haskins to Corvallis from his home in New Boston, Texas. That was 2013, the year before.

Haskins decided to stay in the state that had recruited him. He had been studying public health policy and administration and knew he wanted to run a health care facility.

It had become something of a family business in Texas, where his mother was a housekeeper in a skilled nursing home. When his parents divorced, he and his sister sometimes accompanied their mom to work.

“This is something you have to want to do,” Haskins said.

He turned the intervening years — with his network of professors and managers and education in public health policy and administration — into an internship at not-for-profit Samaritan Health Services.

Then came jobs running for-profit long-term care homes.

Now, Haskins said, he has a chance to bring that experience to bear on the veterans home in Lebanon.

“You have the way to make it better,” he said. “Start from the top.”

Haskins said he’s still getting to know the care facility’s workforce, which means he’s still looking for the specific needs of his employees.

So far, Haskins said he’s brought a warm attitude. That attitude becomes the foundation for the home’s work culture.

“If I can do that, everything else takes care of itself,” Haskins said.

Haskins said he’s aware of a nationwide workforce shortage.

He also said managers everywhere are trying to figure out how to keep those who didn’t quit in the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic from following their colleagues out the door.

Workers burned out en masse — an estimated more than 500,000 disappeared from the U.S. health care system between 2020 and 2022.

That was a shakeout for the industry, Haskins said. The proverbial cream has risen and those who remained are those most invested in tending to long-term patients and residents who require certified medical care.

“If we don’t do it, then who will?” he said.

Haskins didn’t say how care facilities will strengthen their workforce, but he said potential employees face record inflation, high interest on home and other loans and expensive child care.

If he ran a fast-food restaurant, Haskins said, he could consider lowering the hiring age in the company policy.

“We don’t have that luxury,” he said.

As many as 80% to 90% of the care facility’s staff has certification to handle patient care or other jobs, Haskins said.

The most represented of those, certified nursing assistants, have to complete 80 hours of classroom instruction and 75 hours working under supervision in a clinical setting — equivalent to about one full-time, 10-week quarter in Oregon’s education system.

That’s time and money beyond what Haskins described as personal investment.

“I don’t think any CNA is paid their true value,” he said.

For now, Haskins is a self-described country guy who said he’s trying to find housing closer to Lebanon. He lives with his wife and daughter in Veneta, near Eugene, and the couple is expecting a son.

Haskins said he misses the mid-Willamette Valley, where collegiate sports gave him his main takeaway — dedication to a job.

“You’re always reaching for something bigger than yourself,” he said.