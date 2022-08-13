Lebanon makes it official: Voters will decide what to do with 'shrooms

Lebanon’s elected leadership sent the mushroom questions back to voters Aug. 10, codifying the City Council’s decision in July to seek a two-year delay on the rollout of legal psilocybin mushrooms.

City Manager Nancy Brewer told councilors implementation is "all over the map," with some counties banning legal 'shrooms while cities within those same counties allowing them.

Others, like Philomath, are seeking to wait before approving or banning.

“It’s a mismatch,” Brewer said.

Oregon voters elected to position the state as the first to legalize hallucinogenic mushrooms containing psilocybin when they passed State Measure 109 in 2020.

The Oregon Health Authority is slated to begin licensing growers, distributors and administrators of psilocybin on Jan. 2.

Staff presented the council in July the options cities are debating in all corners of the state: Say yes, no or maybe to mushrooms.

If they do nothing, cities and counties consent by default to accept applications for licensed centers where the use of therapeutic mushrooms would be restricted to onsite with the guidance of licensed administrators.

Lebanon councilors agreed they didn’t want the city to be among the first to permit licensed mushrooms while Oregon Health Authority is still setting rules for implementation.

They directed staff to intervene in the rollout by putting a two-year moratorium on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.

Councilors on Wednesday, Aug. 10 received the resolution that makes their moratorium ask official. They agreed it's still the city's correct course of action and voted unanimously to approve the moratorium ballot measure.

A yes vote means Lebanon will hold off. A majority no will position Lebanon to fall in line with the health authority, although cities can enact time, place and manner restrictions.

In 2020, Lebanon constituents voted 3,940 to 4,331, about 47%, for legal psilocybin. Linn County was even lower with just 44.7% voting to approve the drug.

Here is how other agencies are landing on the issue:

Benton County will allow mushrooms in unincorporated areas within its boundaries. Corvallis will too.

Linn County sent a ban to voters. Albany considered following, then did an about-face to roll with legal psilocybin.