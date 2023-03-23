Entek’s $1.5-billion, federally backed battery component factory will be built in an Indiana industrial park.

The Lebanon-based manufacturer of material critical to electric vehicle power supplies announced Wednesday, March 22 that the company plans to open a 1.4-million-square-foot campus by 2027.

Entek had sought sites for two “giga-scale” factories that could produce enough material to construct an additional 1.4 million battery-powered vehicles each year. The company picked Terre Haute, Indiana for a nearly shovel-ready site, according to a news release.

Another attraction were the “business-friendly incentives from both the state and local governments,” CEO Larry Keith said in a statement.

The state is poised to give Entek up to $13.7 million in tax credits, grant funding and direct payments, all contingent on the company hiring Hoosiers (the official Indiana demonym).

In addition, Entek is seeking up to $8 million in lowered tax bills and $300,000 in state funding to train its workforce. The company’s application to private-public Indiana Economic Development Corp. for the incentives was not immediately available.

The Indiana development corporation already intends to award up to $5 million in structured payments and $400,000 in manufacturing-related grants, according to the release.

The U.S. Department of Energy announced Oct. 19 it awarded $2.83 billion to 20 companies involved in battery manufacturing in 12 states, under an impetus to scale up the country’s involvement in its own electric vehicle manufacturing supply chain.

Awards included $200 million for Membrane Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Lebanon-based Entek Manufacturing LLC. October's was the first round of funding from $7 billion put aside for battery manufacturers in the more than $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021.

Companies named by the Department of Energy are spending more than $9 billion on battery technology and production, including the department’s grant awards.

For decades Entek provided most of the separator materials in the North American market for manufacturing lead-acid batteries.

The Department of Energy in October described the company as uniquely qualified to meet increased demand for the polymer sheets used inside the lithium-ion batteries found in electric vehicles.

“It is the only U.S.-based manufacturer of wet process separators, preferred by electric vehicle battery producers,” the department stated in a fact sheet.

Separator material allows ions to flow between polarized parts of a battery while keeping the positive and negatively-charged components from touching — and from potentially bursting into flames.

Entek estimates the Terre Haute factory will employ 640 and plans to start hiring in 2024, according to the news release. The company intends to make 1.4 billion square meters of the material it described as “ceramic-coated lithium separators.”

A planned expansion at the factory would add another 1.8 billion square meters of separator each year. It's not clear if the company considers this a second giga-scale factory.

Manufacturing equipment at the factory will be made at Entek's production site in Lebanon.

Entek did not share how much payroll the factory will add to Indiana but described jobs “with average wages well above the Vigo County average.”

That county employed 45,613 at 2,453 businesses in 2022, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The average weekly wage was $928, or a little more than $48,000 each year.

In its 2022 fact sheet, the Department of Energy indicated the company seeks towns with fewer jobs or jobs that pay poorly when considering new factories, what it called “disadvantaged communities.”

“From the earliest stages of its first plant site in rural Oregon, Entek has been committed to working with communities from concept to execution,” the department stated.

Entek first filed as a business in 1984 in Oregon, according to state records. The company reorganized in Delaware in 2011 and now operates factories in China, Indonesia and the United Kingdom.

It acquired Nippon Sheet Glass Group in 2021 that now operates as Entek Asia Inc.

An email left with an Entek spokesperson asking whether the Terre Haute factory will affect the company's site in Lebanon was not returned before deadline.

