Job losses continue to pile up for Albany, Corvallis areas

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Unemployment statistics show the continued toll of the novel coronavirus pandemic and resulting government restrictions on the mid-Willamette Valley’s economy, according to figures released by the Oregon Employment Department on Thursday.

Linn County saw an additional 1,659 unemployment claims processed during the week of April 11, while Benton County had 892.

That brings the total claims processed since March 15 to 4,952 in Linn County and 2,751 in Benton County, according to state data.

The actual figure for jobs lost for Albany, Corvallis and surrounding areas is likely much worse, however. Oregon has only processed 58% of the claims it has received.

The state is gaining ground in processing unemployment claims, however, said Patrick O’Connor, a regional economist with the Oregon Employment Department.

“It certainly helped that the initial claims filed dropped last week across the state. … Hopefully we’re past the peak of initial claims. To see that drop almost in half was a promising sign,” O’Connor added.