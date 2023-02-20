Josh Thorstad knows his way around guns and gun people but had never really been inside an indoor shooting range before.

Now he owns one.

Between Benton and Linn counties, Oregon’s Indoor Shooting Range might be the only space qualifying as the thing its name describes. Which means it’s also the only place to reliably fire expensive weapons before buying them in Albany and Corvallis.

“A lot of people will want to try it before they buy it,” he said.

Nestled between a cafe and a hibachi grill, the long-standing range also is the only shooting range several customers and an employee could recall being bullseye in the middle of a historic downtown.

Wes Rowland said he’s a lifelong Lebanite. On Friday, Feb. 17, he was helping sight in a .357 magnum-caliber revolver.

He remembered when the business was attached to Ricke's Sporting Goods, the namesake of Lebanon business owners Jim and Sharon Ricke.

“It was a place where people of all ages, kids, parents, would go and educate themselves,” Rowland said.

He described being scantly a double-digit age, maybe 10, and practicing in the range with a Rossi-branded pump-action, .22-caliber rifle his parents had purchased from the same business.

“Guns are not evil,” Rowland said.

Rowland said he couldn’t see a range being welcomed in a larger city’s urban core.

“‘Oh my gosh, someone is walking into a store with a gun,’” he said in impression. “And it’s normal here. It shouldn’t be scary.”

Rowland was clearing out of the bunker-like chambers at the core of the range, where six lanes are served by zooming, motorized runners. They hold waxy paper targets, shuttling human silhouettes out to 45 yards.

Brigham Brewer, Rowland’s brother-in-law, wore a green hat sporting the logo of scope-producer Vortex Optics.

He’s from Albany, Brewer said, and he was in the range two or three times in the last year before it changed ownership. Other than the Lebanon range, he said, he either can drive far out into the woods or not shoot firearms at all.

“If I lived closer or worked closer, I’d come in for lunch,” Brewer said with a laugh.

Brewer was among a couple of customers who said they first noticed the shooting range driving south on Main Street, through the heart of Lebanon’s commercial core — a seemingly odd place, he agreed, for a place to shoot guns.

“I’m getting used to the idea, and I think I like it,” he said.

He said he wanted to come back with a carbine-style rifle chambered for 9mm pistol cartridges.

David Haskell was in one of the shooting range bays practicing with a 10mm Springfield handgun, getting in a little drill time before traveling with his family to Bremerton, Washington, for a high school-aged club hockey tournament.

The Corvallis man said he carries a concealed handgun.

“But for the most part, it’s a skill,” he said.

Haskell said he’s into anything that can be turned into a physical competition. But practicing other sports began to wear down his body.

“As I get older, running and jumping don’t agree with my knees,” Haskell said. “This was the next fun thing to do.”

Haskell said he started shooting in 2021. And the grouping of his shots on Friday?

“Eh. Not too bad,” he said.

From his residence in Benton County, Haskell said he can travel to a rock quarry well established as an ad hoc gun range at Marys Peak, or to a shotgun range at Adair Village. Albany Rifle and Pistol Club also maintains an outdoor range in Shedd.

“This was the only indoor range,” he said.

Owner Thorstad’s heavy steel targets are already known to weapons enthusiasts. The Sweet Home city councilor and entrepreneur produces a system of modular, reusable metal and lumber stands and plates under the Thor Targets brand.

And his Albany gun shop, Thor’s Armory — that operates under the target-manufacturing parent company — has been open for more than five years.

Thorstad had the range gutted.

Customers and employees described the business alternatively as run-down or “mom-and-pop.”

Carpet was torn out and a robust liner laid down over the concrete floor. People waiting for a lane or taking lessons on safe weapon handling can relax on a pair of plush, darkly colored, leather-like couches.

Thorstad soft-opened the business Feb. 14. The range smelled of fresh paint four days later.

On a wall of pistols chambered for everything small to large, customers might find a weapon they can purchase from Thor’s.

“Or they could buy from any store,” Thorstad said.

Thorstad said he sees the range as a site where people can learn how to handle weapons.

“People need to know how to be safe with their firearms,” he said.

He knows they’re unsafe “from their actions,” he said.

Generally, gun safety means not hauling out a loaded gun to play with it, keeping the barrel pointed at something a wielder doesn’t want to destroy, and their finger off the trigger until they’re ready to destroy something.

The range is for handgun-caliber weapons only. Renters can expect to pay a lane fee, plus for the time of borrowing a handgun and space to shoot it.

After buying factory ammunition, expect to pay $50 or more for a shooting session. Annual membership drives down that session cost.

Years into his career, Thorstad is used to meeting gun users who are Democrats and Republicans, brand-new or lifelong shooters.

“There are a lot of people on the left who use guns,” he said.

The Lebanon range is there for all of them.

“It’s their Second Amendment right,” Thorstad said.

