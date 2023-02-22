The inventor of the inkjet printer may try to land some of the $52 billion in federal semiconductor funding due out this week, money that could bring some high-tech jobs back to Oregon, and specifically Benton County.

A manager at HP Inc.’s Corvallis facility appeared in front of Benton County elected officials Tuesday, Feb. 21, to ask for their support ahead of the U.S. Department of Commerce announcement this week of funding opportunities.

“We want to take advantage of that if we can,” said James Thom, an HP operations director.

Thom told county commissioners HP hopes to apply by May for the funding. A letter of support would signal that elected leaders stand behind HP.

And the U.S. government likely will prioritize companies with local and state support, Thom said.

“We are up against many other states” for the funding, Thom said.

Thom said he’ll return to the Board of Commissioners to explain how the company can affect local housing, schools, and demands for electricity and water.

“I imagine you’ll be concerned about our utility usage,” Thom said.

It's not clear how many are employed at the company's site off of Circle Boulevard, where HP builds printers and studies — among other technologies — how fluid behaves in microscopic channels.

But Thom told commissioners HP's Corvallis site is the most advanced microfluidics research facility in the world. The company has netted more than 5,000 patents from its work in Benton County, he said.

Researchers in the 1970s and '80s developed the consumer inkjet printer.

HP locally holds more than $1 billion in high-tech manufacturing assets, Thom said, and any expansion would happen inside the footprint of the buildings on its 179-acre site, founded in 1976 in North Corvallis.

After years of slowing growth and revenue in the industry, HP officials in October said the company is seeking to bring some jobs back to the region.

Company CEO Enrique Lores and Tuan Tran, who heads the company’s imaging and printing division, told news media that HP wants to bring some of the company's prototyping work to Corvallis.

Reached by phone, Thom said HP doesn’t have an official position on its potential funding application and that he was not authorized to speak about the company's business strategies even after speaking at a meeting of public officials.

“All I’m trying to do is give them a heads-up that we may go after that funding,” he said. “It’s really about fact-finding at this point.”

Thom told county commissioners HP is developing an application with the city of Corvallis for an enterprise zone. Local governments in Oregon typically sponsor enterprise zones to waive property taxes and bolster business development.

The city’s economic development supervisor said HP has not filed an enterprise zone application.

HP officials along with the rest of the U.S. tech industry will find out by month’s end exactly who qualifies for the billions put aside under a program in the 2021 national defense budget, Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors — CHIPS for America.

Congress in 2022 expanded the program with a $52.7-billion appropriation.

The Department of Commerce is set to fund manufacturing equipment and facilities through grants and loans that would bolster U.S. participation in the semiconductor market.

Businesses that assemble, package or research semiconductors, or the material and equipment used in their fabrication, are eligible for $39 billion.

The Commerce department is pointing the other $11 billion at the public-private network of innovation and research institutes called Manufacturing USA.

That funding will add up to three institutes to the list of 16 that includes a facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts attempting to turn traditional fiber-based textiles into sensors for heart rate and blood oxygenation.

