Hitting the green: Golf participation surges in mid-valley during the pandemic

Mid-Willamette Valley golf course representatives said they’ve been hitting the green during the pandemic, so to speak, and that business has been great mainly due to a deluge of residents returning to the sport.
The Golf Alliance of Oregon reported that participation in the activity was up 8 percent during 2020 because of COVID-19, as golf is seen as a safe outdoors activity.
“We went up 16 percent on our play from 2019 to 2020,” said Sean Arey, head pro and general manager for Trysting Tree Golf Club, which sits just east of Corvallis.
“Every month has been better than any of the last five years for us,” Arey said.
The benefits ripple out to include far more than just the cost of playing a round or annual passes, said Arey and Bill Griner, pro shop attendant at the Golf Club of Oregon in North Albany.
More golfers equals more sales of equipment and apparel at pro shops. “We sold more golf balls, more clubs, more gloves, just everything that a golfer needs,” Griner said.
Even food sales are up at Trysting Tree due to the trend – when the restaurant has been able to be open and hasn’t been shuttered by state regulations.
Griner said the Golf Club of Oregon is seeing significantly higher participation than before the pandemic.
“It’s brought more people out to our course,” Griner said. “More people are deciding to get back into golf. They decided, ‘Well, we like this, so let’s continue.’ … We’re probably at higher participation than we’ve been at in the last 12 years.”
Griner said that he thought Golf Club of Oregon saw more of an increase in participation than most courses because it’s one of the least expensive rounds of golf around.
Arey said participation is at its highest at Trysting Tree since 1997, when the economy was running hot, the Greatest Generation had retired, Baby Boomers became empty nesters and Generation X wanted to emulate Tiger Woods and got hooked on the game.
Some of those returning to the sport during the pandemic are aged 40 to 50. Arey said Gen-X largely disengaged from golf about 10 years ago as they gained more responsibilities at work, raised families and suffered through an economic downturn.
But now they’re bringing their kids along to the course and introducing them to the sport, as well. “I’ve seen way more families out here than anything,” Arey said.
“People are engaged in the game. It’s a phenomenal thing and it’s really fun to see. And it’s a bit of a challenge, too,” he added. “Regulars can’t wait to get their golf course back again.”
If there was a chance of decent weather, even during January, there was a slim chance at nabbing a tee time unless you were on top of your game for scheduling, Arey said.
Arey said that 2020 introduced a whole new group of people to golf who will carry the sport forward to the future.
And he expects the participation bump to last, at least in part, even long after the pandemic is over.
“Golf is an addicting sport,” Arey said. “Once you get the bug, that one shot keeps you connected to the game. When you get that one perfect shot, you’re caught.”
Kyle Odegard