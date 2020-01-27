Funky Brunch offers twist on classics at Corvallis food cart, diner north of Monroe

Funky Brunch has a food cart in downtown Corvallis and a diner inside the RFP Family Store north of Monroe, but owners Cristel and Jessica Gordon said they eventually plan to open a real sit-down restaurant.
“That’s always been one of our dreams,” Cristel Gordon said.
Their workplace romance started 20 years ago while the duo was working together at a Pizza Hut in California. About 10 years ago, the couple married at Bellfountain Park. And now they’re not only partners-in-life, but business partners.
The Funky Brunch Food Cart has a melding of their favorite cuisines. While Cristel Gordon jokingly describes herself as a carnivore, Jessica Gordon has diet restrictions. So the cart has an eclectic mix of dishes that are heavy on the bacon, as well as gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options.
The biscuits and gravy and cinnamon rolls are both vegan, for example.
“We want to bring classics with a twist, old-style food with a little bit of this and a little dash of that,” said Jessica Gordon, who grew up in Corvallis. She stressed that the food cart and diner don’t use microwaves.
The best sellers at the food cart include the chipotle-chicken wrap, bacon pancakes, and those cinnamon rolls.
The food cart also includes “pay it forward” sticky notes that are available for any customer to use if they are in need. “You hungry? We’ll feed you if we have tickets on the window,” Cristel Gordon said.
While the Funky Brunch Food Cart opened up about a month ago, the Funky Brunch Diner on Highway 99W started operations last April, as the Gordons were waiting to get permits approved by the city of Corvallis. The diner draws traffic from farmers and those in the Bellfountain and Alpine areas.
The “Funk Burger” is the most popular item there, and includes fried cheese, hand-cut onion strings and funk sauce, which is similar to thousand island dressing.
“We make all of our sauces from scratch,” Cristel Gordon said. That includes the “Funk You Up” habanero-garlic hot sauce.
The burgers have ½ pound hand-pressed patties and are available with hand-cut fries on the side.
Justin Barnett, one of the owners of the RFP Family Store, said that having the diner inside his business is a great thing. “It brings the people in,” he added. “There’s no other food anywhere around here, plus it’s good food,” he added.
A table of employees from C&L Farms of Monroe was having lunch at the diner on Friday. “It’s quick, it’s convenient, because we farm all around here, and it’s good,” said Kade Puls. “They don’t skimp on the bacon, either,” Puls added, in between bites of the Funkabaconator burger.
The Funky Brunch Diner opened during last year’s flooding, so many of the first customers arrived via alternative transportation, such as quads and tractors, Cristel Gordon said.
“They’ve been very welcoming out here,” Jessica Gordon added.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.