Employers say hello to Corvallis biz scene's young queer, POC professionals

Scott Vignos is the chief diversity officer at Oregon’s largest four-year university. But he wondered where that diversity was when he landed in the state with husband David Dallas in 2015, headed to Oregon State University for an administrator job.

“We came to Corvallis, and we were like, ‘Where is everyone? Where are they hanging out? Where are they spending time?’” Vignos said.

His observation drew knowing laughs from a crowd of professionals Wednesday night. Many dozens gathered for a networking event and had some version of Vignos’ question.

Some of those are people anchored in Corvallis by career — employers, employees, interns — who all wondered where are the people who look like me?

And some of the mid-Willamette Valley’s largest employers hope answering that question also answers that of human resources managers: How can we retain workers?

Retention

Hello Mid-Valley is an attempt to get HP, Oregon State, Samaritan Health Services, PeaceHealth and other employers into the same room with potential hires. And to connect managers. And workers.

Really, it's looking for anyone who can show people new to the region that cities like Albany, Corvallis and Salem are worth putting down roots in, organizers said.

Among the most at risk for leaving are younger workers who are queer or people of color.

University administrators and managers said the networking event creates a space where people can relate to the economy and one another through a lens of diverse identities.

“We recruit them, and then they leave,” said Bonny Ray, a human resources director at Oregon State.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“If you can’t find that community and connection, you return to it,” she said, adding that outgoing employees in exit interviews sometimes cite a lack of community in their resignations.

A couple of managers at Wednesday’s event weren’t able to quantify the number of employees who leave mid-Willamette Valley employers because they feel excluded.

But it was enough to get HR workers commiserating at professional organization meetings.

“All of the employers who are hosting this are experiencing that,” Ray said.

Hello Mid-Valley came together under a year of planning at the Mid-Valley Society for Human Resources Management, Ray said.

Organizers said they modeled the networking event after Say Hey!, part of a decades-long regional effort by large Portland-area employers to diversify that area's historically mostly-white workforce. Anecdotally, that program has been a success.

Ray is looking for the same and said Hello Mid-Valley will be held four times each year.

Vignos said he believes the networking event will draw small businesses.

Cross-pollination of diverse hiring practices and small business opportunities and growing professional networks were among the ways participants predicted workers will want to stay in Oregon.

“We never have opportunities to be in rooms like this,” Vignos said.

Racism

Monica Kulp said she was in the room for restaurant recommendations.

She moved to Corvallis in late 2020, she said, and largely has lived a secluded life under coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions while working in human resources at Oregon State.

Kulp said she’s ready to start building a network in Corvallis.

“I identified with the purpose of the space,” she said. “I’m Latina.”

Kulp said the event outpaced her expectations: “It's a lot more diverse than I expected."

And she recommended some restaurants — The Dizzy Hen for breakfast and Castor for a nice dinner.

Oregon’s population is a little more diverse than it was in 2010. About 21.5%, or 825,226 were people of color 12 years ago.

By 2020, that number increased to about 1.2 million or 28.3% of the state’s population.

People with Asian, Black, Latino, Native American or other ethnic and national identities, broadly called people of color, also make up a larger share of the workforce.

And they’re participating at a higher rate.

Fewer than two in three, 62.6%, are employed among the state’s about 3.4 million people who are 16 or older and identify as white.

People of color 16 and older are employed at a rate of 69.2% out of 760,519 potential workers, according to Oregon Employment Department figures.

Oregon doesn’t keep LGBTQ workforce statistics, but the U.S. Census Bureau in 2019 estimated about 2.2% of households in the state are same-sex — the third largest number in U.S.

David Ryusaki described what he hears from students, colleagues and his own experience working in Oregon. Being employed within a system that assumes a default gender, sex or skin color can make advancement difficult.

“There are people of color who work in these predominantly white spaces,” Ryusaki said.

In Oregon, advancement is difficult, especially for people who are Black.

Median wages were $40,000 in 2019 for workers who are Black compared to $50,000 for all other workers in Oregon, a 25% gap. And the gap gets worse with more education, $68,000 for advanced degree-holders who are Black and $80,000 for everyone else.

Economists write that less income translates to less home ownership, which means less wealth. Lower wealth in turn is associated with curtailed access to education, jobs and desirable housing.

That cycle is institutional racism, according to an Oregon Employment Department report.

Ryusaki oversees Global Community Kitchen, an Oregon State program that very much is an intersection of diversity and business practices. Student volunteers cook meals for campus events, drawing on cuisine from across the planet.

He said he sees in that program what Hello Mid-Valley wants to achieve — an earnest attempt to build community.

“You can get depressed at times,” Ryusaki said. “And it takes a space like this to recharge.”