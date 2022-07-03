Emergency electrical shutoffs approved

Electrical utility providers have solidified plans for where and when they’ll kill customer power to prevent sparking forest fires.

Companies typically rush to restore power as soon as possible when outages are detected in their grids. But now increasing scrutiny puts the onus on providers to not spark forest fires.

Broadly, Oregonians can expect utility providers to shut off power anywhere overhead lines can be knocked down during dry, hot and windy conditions and spark fuels like dry trees and brush.

Each utility provider sets its own threshold for shutting off specific power lines, dependent on fire and weather forecasts and terrain and vegetation density.

Oregon’s electrical regulatory board asked providers in 2021 to detail how they’ll proactively shut off power ahead of the conditions that have led to historically lethal and destructive fires that have burned millions of acres and destroyed thousands of buildings since 2020.

Utilities argued in the Public Utilities Commission rulemaking process that shutoffs can hamper customers abilities to pump water, call 911 or open garage doors, making emergency situations like forest fires even more fraught. PUC in its rules states shutoff is a tool of last resort.

Oregon PUC required the state’s three large, private, investor-owned providers to submit their conditions for proactive de-energization outlined in public safety power shutoff plans. Pacific Power that serves urban customers in Benton and Linn counties was among those that submitted plans, a requirement of temporary rules in 2021 that were made permanent in May.

Customer-owner funded power cooperatives were to include shutoff plans in more comprehensive fire mitigation plans, due to the state in July.

Customers in the rural mid-Willamette Valley are served by Philomath-based Consumers Power Inc., a co-op that approved its shutoff plan June 28.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.