DEQ slaps Philomath quarry with stormwater fine

A longtime Philomath business was fined nearly $17,000 for failing to ensure trash and oil can’t drain from an open mining pit into a nearby creek.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality asserts Mid-Valley Gravel Co. failed to uphold the terms of a water discharge permit issued in 2014 that allows the company to pump water from a rock quarry.

Owner Dorothea Ellis said her company has upgraded drains and parking surfaces at its compound north and east of Philomath and won't formally dispute a civil penalty.

"But that doesn't mean we agree with what they said, because we don't at all," Ellis said.

Mid-Valley Gravel ceased excavating the quarry but is backfilling a pit where it intends to build housing or industrial facilities. Precipitation drains from the site where commercial trucks are fueled, repaired and washed, into the pit, according to the department.

The company pumps water from the pit onto a wood chip pile, and water drains from that pile into a constructed wetland. That system is supposed to capture pollution before runoff drains, ultimately, into an unnamed creek.

But inspectors from the state’s mining enforcement agency directed Mid-Valley Gravel in 2017 to more aggressively treat storm runoff.

The Department of Geology and Mineral Industries called for the company to update a stormwater pollution control plan required under its water discharge permit, including defining ways to further contain “hazardous and significant materials,” according to a July 22 civil penalty notice.

The department also prescribed routine maintenance, employee education and improved record-keeping to better control pollution in runoff.

Inspectors in February concluded Mid-Valley Gravel hadn’t followed many of the Mineral Industries department’s directions and that “few measures were in place” to minimize pollution, according to the state documents.

They found trash and used fuel, grease, hydraulic fluid and oil containers across Mid-Valley Gravel’s property. Dumpsters were uncovered, exposed to stormwater, according to the notice, and inspectors observed oil sheen and a fuel hose left lying near a fuel station.

The company was supposed to install oil booms, skimmers or otherwise keep oil and grease from running off the property, and keep trash or floating debris out of stormwater.

Failing to minimize exposure of stormwater to trash and hazardous fluids in line with a mining discharge permit is a first-class violation of the Clean Water Act.

Mid-Valley Gravel's Ellis said she believes the trash the department found came from one of its mine pits, floated from the company's yard across a public road during a flood in December.

She said the excavator opened culverts sealed decades ago in a bid to drain the road after high water cut off businesses on Clemens Mill Road.

"We had no idea there was any problem doing that," Ellis said. "We thought we were doing a good thing."

Mid-Valley Gravel also drained water without a permit from areas on its property used for storing equipment and hauling rock, into Clemens Log Pond, west of the mine, according to the notice.

Inspectors also found water drained into a roadside ditch the state considers a tributary to Newton Creek, the notice states.

Constructing stormwater outlets not included in a mining discharge permit also is a first-class Clean Water Act violation.

Despite the company's disagreement with state authorities, Ellis said Mid-Valley Gravel installed stormwater catch basins around its offices and on the west side of Clemens Mill Road. The company also paved portions of its site to increase the durability of its stormwater system.

Mid-Valley Gravel registered as a business with Oregon in November 1969. Ellis said the company employs 35 to 40 people and has worked since the 1990s as a commercial excavator on projects like road construction.

"We had pretty extensive treatment before, but we've put in a lot more," Ellis said.