'Cue culture comes to Sweet Home

Sweet Home will be the meat home of the Pacific Northwest if a growing movement of barbecue enthusiasts gets its way.

That was the hope of organizers at the Sweet Home Icebox Cook Off Saturday, July 2, the first public version of the competitive and sanctioned ‘cue cookout that drew meat-burning experts from as far away as Canada and Kansas City, Kansas.

Radiator Supply House co-owner Will Garrett said the first event fell together in just weeks in 2021, a private event held at the behest of competition sponsors on the manufacturer’s sprawling former mill site and pond near the east end of Sweet Home.

Garrett said he wanted more people to come to the barbecue this year.

“A lot of people didn’t get invited,” he said. “All of a sudden I found out I had a lot more friends than I knew about.”

A cooking competition

The 2021 event captured Garrett’s heart, via his stomach. He saw celebrity barbecue masters and spirited competition, he said.

Garrett said he helped barbecue ribs for a cook who went on to tie with that recipe for the top 10 at a national championship in Texas.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

This year, one grill master flew in from Kansas and was in town for less than a day just for a chance to win a private steak-cooking competition on Friday. Competitors earned points and recognition with Steak Cookoff Association — a competitive cooking organization that offers cash prizes for best-in-show burned beef and lends a sense of authority to grilling with a red-white-and-blue logo.

Think Major League Baseball, but a hand and spatula instead of a batter.

A Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned event Sunday could earn winners tickets to the Texas nationals. War Pig Smokehouse, of Arlington, Washington, returned for the 2022 event to defend their title.

Aksel Storlie, a 13-year-old from Corbett, Oregon, grilled the third-place steak. He said he began cooking a couple of years ago just to help his parents at home.

“I didn’t want them to do all the cooking,” he said.

Then Aksel began cooking burgers one night each week at Portland International Raceway, looking for some way to help while his brother competed in the venue’s Thursday Night Motocross event.

The teen’s grilling went from recreational to industrious. Then it became a passion, said Aksel’s mom Erin Storlie.

“He doesn’t play soccer; he doesn’t wrestle,” she said. “He does this.”

An enthusiast community

Aksel began observing, learning from others who work on cook surfaces where flames meet meat. He closely watched Victor Perez on Saturday and exclaimed as the Salem man dumped beer that sizzled and steamed on the meat of a flayed, staked and cooking pig.

Perez was surrounded by men who helped him prepare, season and turn the carcasses of two pigs, two rams, an alligator and a cougar.

None were business associates, but knew Perez, they said, from his Instagram where he goes by Vic’s Superskewer, or @superskewer_bbq. Ezra Wagner of Olympia, Washington, is on the platform as @darth_flavor and said the grill masters met by “checking out each other's meat on Instagram.”

The community of barbecue masters travel from California, Oregon and Washington to compete against but also help one another in competitions around the region. Perez’s staked animals draw crowds every time, Wagner said, and today all were curious about the large cat, a total novelty, and reportedly caught by a state trapper near Sweet Home.

“The animal?” Wagner said. “No, I’ve never tasted cougar.”

Many cooks said they turn to the heat and smoke and fast-paced serving of customers as relief. Commercial cooking over gas and charcoal-fueled flames on weekends is an escape from their day jobs.

All came together under the vision of event sponsor Mike White, the founder of Salem-based Best Damn BBQ Sauce, and organizational efforts of Lebanon’s J&C BBQ and Catering.

Garrett said White wants to see a thriving barbecue ecosystem in the Pacific Northwest, one marked by regionally distinct recipes and brands and personalities. So they opened the Cook Off party to the public.

It took the backing of Sweet Home’s city government, the Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce and shameless social media plugging to draw more than 30 competitors and around 2,000 visitors, according to organizers.

Exact attendance figures were not available by press time.

Allen Carter said he could see a Northwest style emerging, one defined by shredded meats and sweet sauces. He served pulled pork with a Carolina gold-style barbecue sauce from behind the counter of Blues Qs BBQ & Cater Company of Spanaway, Washington.

Business partner Patrick Sullivan grew up in South Carolina, he said.

“He grew up on the vinegar-based sauces,” Carter said.

In Louisiana, where he grew up:

“You don’t put sauce on meat!” Carter said with a laugh.

Carter said the cooks they see at competitions in Oregon and Washington don’t hesitate to share barbecue tips. That is, until the winners are decided in closed competition.

“Then we all talk crap,” Carter said. “You get the verification that you’re good.”

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.