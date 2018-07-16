The grand opening of Corvallis’ BottleDrop site was scheduled for Wednesday, July 18, but that will end up being pushed back about two weeks, facility operators said.
“We’re just not going to be able to make it happen,” said Joel Schoening, community relations manager for the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, which runs the BottleDrop sites.
Schoening said that this is not only the peak time for contractors, but also for bottle returns, and the combination of those factors caused the delay.
The Corvallis BottleDrop site will be at 1111 NW Ninth St. Once it opens, it will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
However, customers who pay for “green bag” accounts can drop off cans at the location after hours.
Corvallis supermarkets have posted signs saying they will discontinue their bottle and can operations once the Corvallis BottleDrop opens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.