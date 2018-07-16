Subscribe for 17¢ / day
The opening of the new Oregon Beverage and Recycling Cooperative BottleDrop facility in Corvallis has been delayed to late July or early August.

 JAMES DAY, Gazette-Times

The grand opening of Corvallis’ BottleDrop site was scheduled for Wednesday, July 18, but that will end up being pushed back about two weeks, facility operators said.

“We’re just not going to be able to make it happen,” said Joel Schoening, community relations manager for the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, which runs the BottleDrop sites.

Schoening said that this is not only the peak time for contractors, but also for bottle returns, and the combination of those factors caused the delay.

The Corvallis BottleDrop site will be at 1111 NW Ninth St. Once it opens, it will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

However, customers who pay for “green bag” accounts can drop off cans at the location after hours.

Corvallis supermarkets have posted signs saying they will discontinue their bottle and can operations once the Corvallis BottleDrop opens. 

