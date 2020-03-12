Coronavirus impacts will hamper mid-Willamette Valley businesses

Mid-Willamette Valley shops and restaurants are sure to be affected by a drop in customer traffic related to the coronavirus, as residents will make tough decisions as to whether or not to go out for dinner, buy goods, or even visit areas with crowds, said local business experts.

“This is uncharted territory for all of us,” said Janet Steele, president of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. “I just don’t know what is going to happen. Nobody does. We have not gone through this in our lifetime.”

Non-essential businesses are certain to take a hit, but local companies that do international business or rely on supplies and materials from other countries also will be impacted by a global financial slowdown related to the coronavirus, Steele added.

Experts said that local restaurants and other businesses are pivoting to offer curbside service or expanded takeout or even delivery options.

“Normally, those types of decisions are carefully made and well thought out,” Steele said.

Shops and stores in downtown Albany are making changes, as well as disinfecting surfaces and taking other precautions, but storefronts remain open for business, said Lise Grato of the Albany Downtown Association.