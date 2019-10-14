PREVIOUS WINNERS

The mid-Willamette Valley has been honored regularly by Oregon Main Street in recent years.

In 2017, the Pix Theatre in Albany was named the organization’s business of the year and the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum won outstanding special project.

Downtown Corvallis businesses were big winners in 2016, when Oregon Main Street named Running Princess Apparel the best new busines and recognized the Clothes Tree for best façade improvement.

In 2015, the Natty Dresser in downtown Albany was named best new business and also won the best interior renovation award by the organization.