Comfort food: Donut sales stay strong during pandemic

Alvarez used to work at Frankie’s Restaurant in North Albany and for Bodhi as a baker, but she said it was time for her to open up her own business in 2019.

The Albany resident said that she makes donuts out of brioche style dough that is rich and buttery. One of her top flavors is Marionberry with lemon drizzle.

Benny Augeri, owner of Benny’s Donuts in downtown Corvallis, said his sales are down, but he’s been far more fortunate than many of his peers in the restaurant business.

“I also have no student population here right now, and that has to be impacting me and all of Corvallis,” he added.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People haven’t stopped spending money on food, but they are spending it differently, Augeri said. “You want something that makes you happy, but you don’t want to spend a lot,” he added.

He’s looking at opening a satellite location for Benny’s Donuts in Salem in February. The Commercial Boulevard shop will have drive through and walk-in service, Augeri said.