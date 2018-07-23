Plenty of quality restaurants have opened in Corvallis in recent years, and that’s been exciting for residents and visitors, said restaurateur Cloud Davidson.
But the trend also poses challenges for businesses new and old. “At this point, it truly is so competitive,” Davidson said.
He’s never been afraid of switching things up, however, and he’s doing that again at his downtown gastropub.
Starting Wednesday, Cloud & Kelly’s will change its name to the Downward Dog Café, and the establishment will offer breakfast food and cocktails such as bloody Marys and mimosas in the mornings.
“We’re going to focus on omelets, benedicts, hashes, and have a couple of standards,” Davidson said.
He added that Corvallis isn’t saturated with made-from-scratch breakfast and brunch fare, and that section of the industry has seen tremendous growth in the last decade.
Davidson isn’t going to abandon menu favorites from his Irish pub, such as fish and chips and corned beef hash, and the establishment will continue to serve lunch and dinner.
“A lot of what works in the current model is going to remain. … It will still operate as a pub,” Davidson said. That includes live music, chef specials and whiskey club events, as well. The popular Cloud & Kelly’s St. Patrick’s Day festival will continue, too.
Downward Dog Café executive chef Ko Atteberry worked the breakfast shift for the Heathman Hotel in Portland, and he’s excited to showcase his skills, Davidson said.
Davidson owns the Downward Dog, a bar that has locations downtown and on campus; the Bombs Away Café, a Southwestern restaurant; and DeMaggio’s New York Pizza.
About a year ago, Davidson made waves in Corvallis, and national news, when he changed Cloud & Kelly’s to Hapuna Kahuna Tiki Bar & Kitchen, a Tiki-themed restaurant and bar. He drew accusations of cultural appropriation from some Corvallis residents who were upset about the cartoonish Tiki decorations and other facets of the business.
Davidson tried to address the complaints by removing some decorations and making other adjustments. He rebranded the space the Salty Dog Tiki Bar & Kitchen. But the business wasn’t succeeding, and he switched back to Cloud & Kelly’s.
The new name change comes with a significant switch to the hours and days of operation.
The Downward Dog Café, 126 SW First St., will operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday, and be closed on Monday and Tuesday.
