Eric Howitt said the best advertisement for his business is the smoke that wafts from behind Cascade BBQ.
“Possibly the best-smelling corner in Corvallis right here,” Howitt said.
Curious customers love to check out the smokers behind the barbecue joint and see what’s inside, he added.
Cascade BBQ opened about three months ago in the Timberhill Shopping Center, and things have gone well so far, said Howitt, an Oregon State University graduate.
Barbecue, however, hasn’t fared well in Corvallis over the years, with restaurants coming and going.
“I don’t know why that is, but we’re hoping to change that,” Howitt said.
Howitt said he smokes with low amounts of meat to keep the food as fresh as possible. Ribs, what Cascade BBQ is best known for, spend three to four hours in the smoker, pulled pork gets smoked for six to eight hours, and tri-tip is smoked for two to two-and-a-half hours, he said.
“Everything is dry rub, except the tri-tip is marinated, soak-and-smoke style,” Howitt said. He added that ribs are brushed with sauce. The focus is on the flavor of the meat, though sauces are available for customers to put on themselves.
Cascade BBQ is more like a traditional restaurant than many barbecue joints, which can focus on takeout orders, Howitt said.
“We have fresh salads, fresh sides, a number of different sandwiches,” he said.
Plus, the business offers smoked cheesecake, smoked fruit pies, and there also are weekly smoked specials such as pork loin, prime rib, beef stroganoff, meatballs, fish and more.
“Ninety percent of the stuff we do is smoked in-house,” Howitt said.
Howitt went to OSU from 1995 to 2000 and was the student manager for the Beavers football team. After working in athletic departments around the country, he got a job selling equipment with Under Armour that allowed him to work anywhere in the United States.
He and his wife Karen, whom he met at OSU, returned to Corvallis with their two children. “We miss it. Let’s get back home,” Howitt said, recalling the decision with his wife. “We’ve always maintained strong ties to Corvallis,” he added.
Cascade BBQ started off as a food trailer at fairs and festivals in 2018, but Howitt soon realized he had a hit.
When he started getting catering jobs, he went all-in with Cascade BBQ and he found a commercial space in a shared kitchen food court, Public House in Springfield. “I gave it all up for barbecue,” Howitt said.
It became clear he couldn’t meet customer demand out of the Springfield site, and he wanted to bring his business to Corvallis. “I lived here. I was commuting,” he said.
The Pizza Hut building in Timberhill then became open, and Cascade BBQ moved after a little over a year in Springfield.
Thanks to his prior career working with athletic departments and with equipment companies, Howitt has strong connections in the sporting world.
That’s led to Howitt catering postgame meals for the Beavers and visiting teams.
“The network will get me the first job, and then the food will get me the second. And the third,” Howitt said.
Cascade BBQ, 2575 NW Kings Blvd. in Corvallis, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday through Tuesday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday.
El Cruzero isn't exactly new since it opened two years ago, but it's been a recent discovery for many mid-Willamette Valley diners, in part because it operates out of an unlikely location.
You know that "rule" about gas station sushi? Well, it doesn't apply to gas station tacos, at least not in Philomath.
The restaurant focuses on recipes from the Yucatan, so it offers slightly different flavors than other eateries in the area. We're especially fond of the salbutes de chirmole tacos (turkey tacos with roasted, dark mole).
Word of mouth is spreading about El Cruzero, but it's still often left out of the great taco debates on social media. And that's a shame. This place should be a legend for college kids and other residents coming back from hiking in the coast range. Two or three tacos, a bottle of Coke, futbol or a Mexican version of "Survivor" on the tube... what more could you ask for?
The Whisper Project is a speakeasy, so customers have to play detective to find the secret spot. Clues are located on the business' Facebook page and Instagram feed.
The bar specializes in craft cocktails, many of which have an emphasis on Oregon with liquors from the Beaver state. The bitters, tinctures, cordials, infusions and other ingredients are made in house.
One of the most popular drinks on the menu is the "omakase." The word, roughly translated from Japanese, means "I'll leave it up to you." Plenty of customers have trusted the Whisper Project to create a brand new drink for them, based on their personal tastes.
To read our full story on the Whisper Project, click here.
The Corvallis Meat Pie Shop is operated by Ian Tooth, who hails from the land Down Under. The business got started, in a roundabout way, because Tooth couldn't find a good meat pie in the mid-Willamette Valley.
So his fiancee, Tammy Bailey, tinkered with recipes until she got things right.
That led to the opening of their business in the lobby of the Benton Plaza in downtown Corvallis.
For Tooth, the Australian meat pie is a versatile workingman's food, substantial, packed with protein and able to be used as a sit down dining option or, more typically, grabbed and eaten on the go.
Trust us, these pies are far more powerful than they might look at first glance.
To read our full story on the Corvallis Meat Pie Shop, which was initially called the Great Australian Meat Pie Company, click here.
The Angry Beaver Sports Grill is like a sort of sports museum for Oregon State University, with fantastic memorabilia everywhere and games on numerous televisions.
But it's also, in its own way, preserving the legacy of the Gables, which at one time was the finest dining experience in Corvallis, and therefore, the finest dining experience in the entire mid-Willamette Valley. (Raise your hand if you ate there on prom night.)
Co-owner Randy Holmes, pictured above, was a chef at the Gables for 12 years, and he's using some of their recipes, such as the chicken bisque soup with croutons and a prime rib with Danish whipped potatoes.
The Rueben sandwich also is amazing.
Holmes was a running back for the Beavers, and he's built his de facto sports museum through his Oregon State University connections.
Nectar Creek opened its taproom and restaurant in January in Philomath, at the west end of town.
The taproom features about two dozen taps, most pouring a variety of year-round, seasonal and specialty meads, but also guest local beers, ciders and wines. Bottles, cans and growlers are available for mead to go.
The Upper Deck, the bar and restaurant inside the Corvallis Sports Park, reopened after a major renovation in 2018.
The business has become something of a Mecca for soccer fans in the mid-Willamette Valley, thanks in large part to the indoor soccer leagues at the complex.
But the Upper Deck improvements make the Corvallis Sports Park even more of a gathering place for people who want to watch the big soccer or futbol matches on television. The renovations meant that the business could offer more substantial food options as well as plenty of beverages on tap.
For our full story on the Upper Deck and the Corvallis Sports Park, click here.
Cheesy Stuffed Burgers had already been a hero on the local dining scene, and rightfully so, thanks to its food trucks in Albany and Corvallis.
But in the spring, the business opened up its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Corvallis. At the time, there was something of a vacuum for burgers on the Corvallis food scene. Brewpubs and other restaurants were offering quality burgers, but no one was specializing in the all-American fare.
Taking the first bite of one of these burgers is sublime, as this patty is a gooey mess loaded with cheese. You just might grunt like a caveman. My favorite option is the guacamole BBQ bacon lover. There's no doubt I'll be staying cheesy.
For our full story on Cheesy Stuffed Burgers, click here.
The mid-Willamette Valley's restaurant scene continued to expand in 2018 thanks to a strong economy, and that meant even more choices for diners in Corvallis, Philomath and other communities.
Particularly worth noting were three fantastic new joints that joined the debate on who has the best tacos. Who doesn't like tacos, right?
Philomath also saw two new adult beverage businesses open, as well as a restaurant in the old CD&J space that mixed old school with new cool.
Here's a look at the area's new restaurants, as well as some familiar faces that we covered this year.
(Ace Seitsworth, pictured above, grills a batch of burgers for the lunch rush at Cheesy Stuffed Burgers in Corvallis.)
Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media
Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media
The Dizzy Hen in Philomath is a mixture of old school and new cool, with traditional favorites and more experimental dishes.
The restaurant, which operates out of the old CD&J space downtown, serves breakfast and lunch. The food is seasonally and locally sourced, and almost everything is made by hand.
Owner John "JC" Mersmann was already well-known in the community before the Dizzy Hen's opening, as he was the chef at Gathering Together Farm for 10 years.
The signature breakfast meal for the Dizzy Hen, the Dizzy, pictured above, is an eggs Benedict topped with duck confit.
Bluebird Hill Cellars, owned by Neil and Sue Shay, pictured above sits on six acres in Alpine.
While it's been producing wine for a few years, this is one of those businesses that we discovered and profiled in 2018.
The Shays said their property is the perfect sit for growing grapes for pinot noir, chardonnay and other varieties of wine.
It's hard to argue that claim, especially with the growing prominence of the Monroe-Alpine area in the wine world.
For our full story on Bluebird Hill Cellars, click here.
Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media
Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media
