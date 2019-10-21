{{featured_button_text}}

Eric Howitt said the best advertisement for his business is the smoke that wafts from behind Cascade BBQ.

“Possibly the best-smelling corner in Corvallis right here,” Howitt said.

Curious customers love to check out the smokers behind the barbecue joint and see what’s inside, he added.

Cascade BBQ opened about three months ago in the Timberhill Shopping Center, and things have gone well so far, said Howitt, an Oregon State University graduate.

Barbecue, however, hasn’t fared well in Corvallis over the years, with restaurants coming and going.

“I don’t know why that is, but we’re hoping to change that,” Howitt said.

Howitt said he smokes with low amounts of meat to keep the food as fresh as possible. Ribs, what Cascade BBQ is best known for, spend three to four hours in the smoker, pulled pork gets smoked for six to eight hours, and tri-tip is smoked for two to two-and-a-half hours, he said.

“Everything is dry rub, except the tri-tip is marinated, soak-and-smoke style,” Howitt said. He added that ribs are brushed with sauce. The focus is on the flavor of the meat, though sauces are available for customers to put on themselves.

Cascade BBQ is more like a traditional restaurant than many barbecue joints, which can focus on takeout orders, Howitt said.

“We have fresh salads, fresh sides, a number of different sandwiches,” he said.

Plus, the business offers smoked cheesecake, smoked fruit pies, and there also are weekly smoked specials such as pork loin, prime rib, beef stroganoff, meatballs, fish and more.

“Ninety percent of the stuff we do is smoked in-house,” Howitt said.

Howitt went to OSU from 1995 to 2000 and was the student manager for the Beavers football team. After working in athletic departments around the country, he got a job selling equipment with Under Armour that allowed him to work anywhere in the United States.

He and his wife Karen, whom he met at OSU, returned to Corvallis with their two children. “We miss it. Let’s get back home,” Howitt said, recalling the decision with his wife. “We’ve always maintained strong ties to Corvallis,” he added.

Cascade BBQ started off as a food trailer at fairs and festivals in 2018, but Howitt soon realized he had a hit.

When he started getting catering jobs, he went all-in with Cascade BBQ and he found a commercial space in a shared kitchen food court, Public House in Springfield. “I gave it all up for barbecue,” Howitt said.

It became clear he couldn’t meet customer demand out of the Springfield site, and he wanted to bring his business to Corvallis. “I lived here. I was commuting,” he said.

The Pizza Hut building in Timberhill then became open, and Cascade BBQ moved after a little over a year in Springfield.

Thanks to his prior career working with athletic departments and with equipment companies, Howitt has strong connections in the sporting world.

That’s led to Howitt catering postgame meals for the Beavers and visiting teams.

“The network will get me the first job, and then the food will get me the second. And the third,” Howitt said.

Cascade BBQ, 2575 NW Kings Blvd. in Corvallis, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday through Tuesday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, call 541-829-2009 or go to cascadebbq.org.

New Benton County restaurants - 2018

1 of 15

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

0
0
0
0
0